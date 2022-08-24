Arkansas Retired Teachers Association awards scholarships to district teachers

At this month's school board meeting, two teachers received a gift that is sure to help them start the school year off right.

Clarice Cox, from the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association, presented two Parsons Burnette's Scholarships to teachers in the district for furthering their education.

This year, $2,000 scholarships were awarded to 10 recipients in Arkansas.

Five of those recipients were in Northwest Arkansas and two of those in Siloam Springs. Cox presented to Rachel Colananni, a high school counselor and Michael Smith, a coach and PE teacher at the middle school.

While Smith could not attend the meeting, Colananni was there to accept the check in person. "I'm finishing up my Master's in school counseling, so this will go toward paying off that tuition. I also have a 3-year-old and twin 7-month-olds, so the purse strings are tight these days, and this will help."

Smith, who is pursuing an administration degree, accepted his check at a later date.