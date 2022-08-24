Arrestts and citations

Aug. 8.

• John Allen Blossom, 50, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Solymar Palacio, 33, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Isaac David Ward, 33, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance; no proof of ownership.

• Johnna Renee Thurman, 51, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Aug. 9

• Kennedy Dior Martin, 28, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Julie Christin Dwyer, 37, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Shon Erick Young, 53, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 10

• Jeremy Wayne Elmore, 32, arrested in connection with theft by receiving.

• Hilary Abigail Tapp, 30, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• David Ray Clariday, 51, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance/

Aug. 11

• Jarrid Anthony Breaux, 36, arrested in connection with domestic battering -- third degree.

• Dallas Ontis Montana Rose Bierman, 26, arrested in connection with public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Juvenile, 17, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Randy Jack Wiggins, 43, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 12

• Morgan Blake Granada, 23, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Andrew Dennis Miller, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 13

• Devin Ernesto Avila, 18, arrested in connection with possession of open container containing alcohol in a motor vehicle; DWI, impoundment/license plate.

• Grant Alexander Rogers, 23, arrested in connection with expired registration; criminal contempt.

• Jerry Lewis Cochran II, 23, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Mauricio Pina, 44, arrested in connection with fleeing; driving while license canceled, suspended, or revoked.

Aug. 14

• Talon Marshall Williams, 25, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud -- nonfinancial identity fraud; failure to appear.

• Reno Fagan Smiley, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Alan Ulisis Valencio-Lazalde, 23, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated.

• Sara Camacho, 64, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• David D Perez-Neri, 36, arrested in connection with Benton County original warrant.

Aug. 15

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Emily Elizabeth Sisson, 23, arrested in connection with failure to appear; possession of a controlled substance x2.

* Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Derek Scott Barrett, 32, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Aug. 16

• Keelin Blake Mullins, 30, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; terroristic threatening.

• Anthony Shane Fischer, 32, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

• Tiffany Jones-Branch, 38, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance.

• Jordan Don Padley, 20, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; possession of open container containing alcohol in motor vehicle.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with aggravated assault.

• Lola Ann Miller, 37, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud.

• Paxton Jack Ragsdale, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• James Scott Brown, 59, arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI refusal to submit to test; assault - third degree; disorderly conduct.

• Shaw Ray Landin, 44, arrested in connection with financial identity fraud - nonfinancial identity fraud; disorderly conduct; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Aug. 17

• Juvenile, 16, arrested in connection with breaking or entering; theft of property x2; theft by receiving; defacing a firearm; possession of a defaced firearm; possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Brittney Nicole Metcalf, 36, arrested in connection with third degree battery warrant.

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with criminal trespass/vehicle premises.

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with criminal trespass/vehicle premises.

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with criminal trespass/vehicle premises.

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with criminal trespass/vehicle premises.

Aug. 18

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Maycee Nicole Vazquez, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 19

• Isai Nathanael Beltran, 28, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

Aug. 20

• Jesse Palacio, 31, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Chance Hardy Cooper, 22, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; failure to appear x2; criminal contempt.

• Jeremy Lee Whitekiller, 45, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Deyanira Elizabeth Caceres, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 21

• Steven Marcus Upchurch, 61, arrested in connection with failure to appear.