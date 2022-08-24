City Board approves shopping center resolution





City directors approved Resolution 52-22 regarding a shopping center during the city board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Members of the board voted 5-1 with Director David Allen abstaining from the vote. The shopping center will be a three-unit complex that should house Ross' Dress for Less, TJ Maxx and Five Below, according to City Administrator Phillip Patterson.

Patterson hosted a workshop on the development before the start of the city board meeting where he explained the details of the shopping center, including a $1.5 million incentive package requested by developer Burk Collins and Company.

The incentive package includes waiving all building related permit and impact fees, which is valued at $131,613; extending city utilities to the project site, which is valued at $165,000 and will cost the city $58,000 and reimbursing the developer a percentage of the projected sales tax revenue generated by the project, totaling $1,203,387 for the first seven years, Patterson said.

Burk Collins has developed similar projects in other cities that have approximately the same population as Siloam Springs, Patterson said.

Developments include Market Street in Ardmore, Okla., and most recently The Shops at McAlester in McAlester, Okla., Patterson said.

The Shops at McAlester opened in April of this year, according to John Browne, the mayor of McAlester. The city of McAlester's incentive package to Burk Collins was $5.5 million upfront or to be reimbursed 90 percent of the sales tax for five years, Browne said.

So far the Shops at McAlester has been a boon for the city, Browne said. Retailers include Ross, TJ Maxx, Burkes Outlet and Hobby Lobby, according to burkcollins.com.

"We are very happy with the deal we made," Browne said.

Jimmy Cox, the current president of Burk Collins said the company has specialized in retail development for 52 years.

"We have specialized in retail development. We have done residential, industrial, medical office as well, but retail is the bulk of our business, probably about 90 percent," Cox said. "Over those 52 years, we have cultivated relationships with the retailers that are very near and dear, and a large part of that as Phillip mentioned is we have found a niche market working in what we call regional hubs."

City directors were mostly positive about the project, although a few had questions about the development.

Director Lesa Rissler said she only spoke to Patterson a couple of months ago for five minutes about the project when she was in his office on a different matter and does not feel prepared to vote on this issue at this time.

"As a director one of the things I like to do is I would like to take the written copy of whatever I receive and take it to experts in the field and ask them give me feedback give me the pros give me the cons," Rissler said. She went on to say she would like to see the board table this issue.

Allen, whose brother is involved with this development, only spoke about the administration of the agenda. Allen said he has never seen a workshop on an agenda that is then followed by a decision regarding that workshop.

Allen also said this is the first he has heard of this project and disagreed with Director Carol Smiley who said, despite not knowing the specific companies involved, Patterson had spoken to her and she believes other board members concerning this project.

"The info for this specifically only came out Thursday," Allen said. "So it is something that is detailed that has not been out and about for the public, much less the board to see, but I'm just saying historically we have never had a workshop followed by a decision of something this important."

This led to a brief argument between Allen and Smiley regarding when information of the shopping center was given to the board.

Allen also said that when he was previously on the board it was common courtesy to table an issue if any board member asks for the tabling and doesnt't understand why there is a rush if one board member wants to do more research.

Director Reid Carroll agreed with Smiley saying that Patterson also spoke to him at the Arkansas Municipal League conference in June. Carroll said Patterson gave him some groundwork for it prepared the board's thought process.

"When I did see this I felt like I did have good information, and I am in agreement with the percentages," Carroll said. "I like the research that's been done. I appreciate the gentlemen coming this evening, so I feel like we're prepared for this."

Director Brad Burns said he was not at the Arkansas Municipal League conference but said the information on the shopping center was brought out, and that as an elected official it was his job to take a leadership role and make a decision now instead of dragging it out.

Rissler said all the board members serve the citizens, but she serves the citizens in a different way because she cares what they have to say.

"I'm not here to represent myself," Rissler said. "I'm here to be a voice for the citizens. When they elected me they did not elect me to take their voice away."

Rissler then made a motion to table the issue. The motion failed with a vote of 5-2 with Allen and Rissler being the only directors to vote for tabling the issue.

After the vote, Rissler did say she is not against the project but felt she did not feel she had the time to properly research this issue.

Following Rissler's comments, the board voted to approve the resolution.

City directors also voted on the following items:

Presentations

• Introduction of new police officers Prentice Carter; Esteban Gallegos; Daniel Newton and Ben Taylor.

Consent Agenda

• Approving the workshop minutes for the Aug. 2 workshop.

• Approving the regular meeting minutes for the Aug. 2 meeting.

• Approving a contract with Less Lethal Axon Enterprise Inc. for tasers for the police department as well as a budget amendment for the 2022 budget in the amount of $191,107.

• Approving a budget amendment to purchase a vehicle from Superior Automotive for the police department in the amount of $43,483.

• Approving a master services agreement with Garver Engineering.

Agreements and contracts

• Approving the first renewal of the City Lake Water Use Agreement with the Southwestern Electric Power Company.

• Approving a landowner agreement with the Illinois River Watershed Partnership in the amount of $102,000 for the Kayak Park Conservation Plan.

•. Approving a budget amendment for a vehicle purchase from Superior Automotive for the fire department in the amount of $48,000.

• Rejecting a bid from Howard Technology Solutions in the amount of $114,989 for the City Hall Boardroom Overhaul Project and directing staff to seek out other bids.

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 22-20 regarding the annexation of 14,087 acres for the 21000 block of Arkansas Highway 16 on its third reading and taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 22-21 concerning the rezoning of the 2400 to 2600 block of East Kenwood Street from R-3 (Residential two-family) to R-2 (Residential multi-family) on its second and third readings and then taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 22-22 regarding the annexation of 1.96 acres at 21733 Carousel Drive on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 22-23 concerning the establishment of a utility commission on its second reading.

Staff reports

• Administrator's report.



