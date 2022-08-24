Board of trustees approves raise for WSS police officers

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- Police officers in West Siloam Springs can look forward to a $2 raise in the coming months as the board of trustees approved amending the budget to make funds available for the raises during the board of trustees' meeting on Monday, Aug. 15.

The trustees voted 4-0, with Trustee Andrew Conklin absent, to approve raises for all hourly officers in the town. The reason for the pay raise was to make the town more competitive with other cities and towns that offer higher wages, said Mayor/Municipal Authority Chair Rhonda Wise.

Wise had Police Chief Larry Barnett find out what the hourly rates were for Siloam Springs, and the Oklahoma communities of Jay, Colcord, Kansas, Grove and Stilwell, she said.

"I would like to get above what their starting pay is," Wise said. "But if we can get at least where we can kind of match, because with what's going on in the world today, people are not wanting to be police officers."'

West Siloam Springs police officers make $15.50 per hour for non-certified officers and $16.50 per hour for fully certified police officers, Barnett said.

Trustee Sam Byers, who is also a school resource officer in Jay, said the $2 an hour rate would be for all hourly officers, which range from patrol officers to assistant chief.

Byers also said Grove recently received a large pay raise and he is worried that officers may decide to leave West Siloam Springs to make more money in Grove.

The city of Grove did not immediately respond to requests for information on their recent raise for police officers.

Trustee Marty Thompson asked if the budget was going to have to be amended. Kris Kirk, CPA, the town's accountant said they would have to.

Town/Municipal Authority Attorney Bryce Harp recommended that the trustees vote on the amount of the pay increase and then he would discuss how the numbers have changed from the previous budget to this budget with Kirk and bring back a final resolution for the raise amounts next month.

The trustees then voted on to approve the budget amendment for the raises.

The board of trustees and municipal authority also voted on and heard the following items:

• Approving the regular meeting minutes for the board of trustees meeting for July 18.

• Approving the regular meeting minutes for the municipal authority meeting for July 18.

• Hearing reports from town officials Kirk, Barnett and Code Enforcement and Director of Public Works Waylon Chandler.

• Approving purchase orders for the town's general fund for July 2022: General PO #s 0001-0035 in the amount of $107,762; Tribal PO #s 0001 in the amount of $510.

• Tabling a $500 annual uniform allowance for office administration personnel.

• Approving the setting of a hearing date of Sept. 19 for the annexation of part of U.S. Highway 412 traveling west from County Road 680 approximately 1.2 miles to County Road 4667 then part of East 578 Road traveling west from County Road 680 to the intersection of Highway 412 approximately 0.40 miles.

• Approving Chandler as the authorized purchasing officer for the code enforcement department to request funds, supplies and materials and services not to exceed $24,999.

• Approving purchase orders for the municipal authority for July of 2022: Water PO #s 0001-0017 in the amount of $105,261; Street PO #s 0001-0006 in the amount of $9,168.

• Approving the proposal with LeBlanc Engineering to provide general engineering services starting Sept. 1.

• Approving the appointment of Chandler to serve as the West Siloam Springs Trustee on the board of trustees for the South Delaware County Regional Water Authority.

• Approving the designation of Chandler as the authorized purchasing officer for the municipal authority with the authority to request funds for supplies, materials, equipment and services not to exceed $24,999.

• Approving the amendment of the budget for employee salaries for street and code enforcement employees.

• Approving amending the budget for the purchase of a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4x4 in the amount of $44,987.

• Approving amending the budget for water and street uniform allowance from $500 to $550 per year and entering into an agreement with Cintas for uniform purchase and maintenance.