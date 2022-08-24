DECATUR: Bulldogs ready for transition to 11-man football

DECATUR -- With a little over a week left until the first games, the Decatur Bulldogs junior high and varsity teams spent the remaining pre-season practice both on the practice field and in the weight room preparing for the up-and-coming 2022 football season.

This season the Bulldogs will transition from eight-man football back into the 2A 11-man conference. Head coach Jake Denzer is excited about the move and feels the Bulldog junior high and varsity programs will benefit from the change to the 2A-Region 1 conference, which includes Bigelow, Conway Christian, Hector, Johnson County Westside, Mountainburg and Magazine.

"We are bumping up to 11-man this year and we are bring a lot of excitement back to the town of Decatur," said Denzer. "I know that Decatur has a rich tradition, including state runner-up back in '77 (1977)."

Denzer has good reasons for wanting the 11-man program back. It will give him the ability to expand the Decatur program by adding one more team. This team will be vital to the future of Bulldog football.

"There was a lot of thought that went into making that decision to go back to 11-man and ultimately it is for the kids," Denzer explains. "It creates more opportunities for the kids to play and we also added a seventh grade football program. Years from now those kids will have more playing experience than what they were not able to get in eight-man."

Some seventh-graders played on last year's Bulldog junior high team because they were physically on the same level as their ninth grade counterparts. Still a lot of the seventh-graders are not as Denzer explains.

"There is a big difference between a typical seventh grader and a typical ninth grader," said Denzer. "Some kids are afraid of hitting a bigger kid. With the addition of the seventh grade team, the kids instead will be hitting ones in the same size range as they are."

One of the biggest problems with the eight-man league was travel time. Four years ago when the league was in its infancy, it was not uncommon for Decatur to travel all the way to near the Arkansas-Louisiana border, a travel time of about seven to eight hours. Leaving very early in the morning and arriving about an hour before game time meant that the players were physically tired before they even started to play.

As teams were added to the league's roster, the average travel time for the Bulldogs was down to four-and-a-half hours.

Now in the 2A conference, the average travel time for the senior high is down to two-and-a-half hours with the junior high and seventh grade teams down to three hours. Less travel time means that the kids will be more energetic and ready to take on their opponents.

This summer, the pre-season practice among the varsity and junior high teams have been spot on thanks to Denzer's commitment to the kids to turn them into the top players that they can be.

"As of August 10, the kids have put in nearly 900 hours collectively this summer," Denzer explains. "We are now 900 hours ahead of where we were last year and making the transition to 11-man we need to be ahead. I am very pleased with our turn out this summer. Hopefully we will pick up a few bodies when school starts.

To Denzer, all positions in football are important and his coaching style is to teach the kids to be open to change their position to fits the teams needs. One of the most important position in football is the quarterback and Denzer has one that excels in the job.

"One of the kids that put in the most effort is Brandon Monato," said Denzer. "He is a big-body kid, about 6-foot-2 inches and 220 pounds. He is big for a quarterback, but he has a pretty good arm. He can whip the ball out there and force teams to defend the entire lime of scrimmage. With the big kid in the back field he is always a threat to pile up the middle but then he has some speed on the out side so he can whip it to one of the receivers or send a guy in motion. If the team isn't honoring our speed we will try to beat them on the outside. If they are widening out then we will try to beat them up the middle.

"We are going to run an alternative offense to take the pressure off of the quarterback," Denzer continues. "If something were to happen to Monato, we don't skip a beat, we can put somebody else in his place. I have been teaching the quarterback spot to several different kids, so that if something happens we put some else in and we don't skip a beat."

Denzer has a lot of good receivers on this years teams including, senior Robert Thang who was all-state football and soccer last year. He is one that also serves as the kicker for the team and is able to split the uprights from 40 yards out. Brandon Montano's young brother, Jackson, who is a tenth grader now, proved himself with several touchdowns by finding the holes in the defense and running through them into end zone for the junior high team last year.

The Bulldogs have three lineman returning for their final year with Decatur. Mason Potter, who serves as the center, Randall Fipps and Larry Thompson. Coming up from the last years junior high team will be sophomores Daryle Hobbs and Wayland Wills. Another pair of returning seniors are Landon Watson and Marvin Gramajo, who have the abilities to play both sides of the line.

In 11-man football, the Decatur Bulldogs have a real chance at a winning season in 2022. And Jake Denzer has put together a winning varsity team with a host of returning players plus those from the junior high team that distinguishing themselves as football players last season.

The first senior high contest is a home game at Bulldog Stadium against another former eight-man league team, the Episcopal Wildcats, from Little Rock on Aug. 26 with start time at 7 p.m.

The junior high and seventh grade teams start its season against the Gentry Pioneers Aug. 25 also at Bulldog Stadium in Decatur. Game time for the seventh grade is at 5:30 p.m. and junior high at 7 p.m.

Denzer sums up the entire football experience this way.

"Being a Decatur Bulldog is something special," Denzer concludes. "We kind of got away from that in the eight-man and when we go back to 11-man we can stir up that excitement amoung the players, coaches and Bulldog football fans once again."

Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Jackson Montano (29) finds an opening in the Mustang line and takes off for the end zone during the Decatur-Midland junior high football game in Decatur September 24, 2021. Montano returns as a sophomore quarterback to lead the varsity team in 2022.



Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Bulldog Landon Watson (4 left) helps a teammate bring down a Mustang running back during the Decatur-Midland 8-man football contest in Decatur September 24, 2021. Watson returns to the gridiron for the Bulldogs 2022 11-man football season which starts Aug. 26 in Decatur.



Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Bulldog Mason Potter scrambles for a loose football he knocked out of the Mustang quarterback's hands during the Decatur 2021 8-man football season contest at Bulldog Stadium in 2021. Potter will play his final season as a Bulldogs when Decatur switches back to 11-man football in 2022.



Westside Eagle Observer/MIKE ECKELS Bulldog Randall Fipps (55) moves in to assist Robert Thang (49) and another teammate bring down the Mustang quarterback during the September 24, 2021 Decatur-Midland 8-man football game at Bulldog Stadium in Decatur. Both Fipps and Thang will play their final season as Bulldogs when Decatur kicks off its 11-man football season Aug. 26 at home.



Denzer



Potter

