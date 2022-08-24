Callahan’s Steak House, serving great steaks since 1993

Why go to one of those chain restaurants when you've got Callahan's Steak House right here in Siloam Springs? Located off Highway 412, Callahan's is an Arkansas favorite to tourists and locals alike. Whether you live in the area or are passing through, you'll find a cozy atmosphere, welcoming wait staff, a well-stocked full bar and plenty of great food.

Since 1993, Callahan's has been a proud local business serving up what they know best - hand cut, mesquite grilled steaks. Skill and pride go into sourcing, preparing and serving customers the greatest steak in Northwest Arkansas. Cut daily and cooked to order, their delicious steak entrees are seasoned with a house-made blend of spices that make them an instant favorite.

And alongside their legendary steak, they've also got a range of Southern-style appetizers plus a selection of soups and salads that will ignite your appetite and complement your meal. If steak isn't your thing, no worries. Callahan's offers plenty of chicken and seafood options, along with a variety of specialty burgers and sandwiches. Choose your favorite cocktail, wine or beer from the bar. They even have a host of options to meet gluten-free and vegetarian dietary needs so whatever you come in for, you won't leave hungry!

It all starts in the kitchen where a dedicated and highly skilled team works to make sure your food comes out just the way you like it. And Callahan's prides itself on the fact that they are constantly adapting to better meet your needs. They took customer feedback into account when designing their recent remodel and menu revamp, and they are thrilled to show you what's new.

HOURS:

Monday - Friday: 4:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Saturday - Sunday: 11:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

210 Highway 412 E

Siloam Springs, Arkansas

479 - 524 – 4674

callahanssteakhouse.com