City holds ribbon cutting for water treatment plant

City officials and executives from Burns & McDonnell gathered on Tuesday, Aug. 16, to hold a ribbon cutting for the upgraded water treatment plant at the project site.

The water treatment plant upgrade began in early 2020 at the start of the pandemic and was completed on time and on budget, according to Jake White, the project manager from Burns & McDonnell.

“We are excited to be able to celebrate the completion of the water treatment plant upgrade,” said City Administrator Phillip Patterson. “The project has been long overdue, with previous equipment being between 25 and 65 years old.”

Patterson thanked the public, who made the funding possible through the 5/8-cent sales tax approval in 2018, the board of directors for their support of the project and city staff who have managed to maintain the water quality while managing a $30 million upgrade and Burns & McDonnell.

White called the project was a tremendous success for the city of Siloam Springs.

“Often the water treatment is overlooked as is a lot of infrastructure in towns and communities across the country,” White said.

He went on to say that Siloam Springs understands the importance of water and how water ties into growth and development.

The upgrades involved upgrading the water intake on the Illinois River; a new pumping system, chemical system and SCADA system to communicate with what is going on at the intake back with the operators at the plant, White said.

“Before that improvement was made the operators really didn’t know how the pumps were operating, how the water was flowing,” White said. “It made it difficult to treat, very difficult to operate a plant like that.”

Burns & McDonnell also put in a redundant pipeline from the intake to the plant as well as updating the clarifier system and filters and the finished water clear well, White said.

The water treatment plant upgrade was a three-year endeavor. Two years to upgrade the plant and before that a year in the planning phase, White said.

White said he has been involved with the project since the initial concept. The biggest challenge was the pandemic, but the Burns & McDonnell team and the city of Siloam Springs worked through the pandemic and various travel restrictions in order to complete the project, White said.

Another challenge was that the water treatment plant upgrade was the first of its kind in the state, because it was the first to use the revolving loan fund.

The reliable loan fund is a state administered loan program that gives low interest loans to communities for water and wastewater projects, White said.

According to Finance Director Christina Petriches, the loan is not yet complete as there are reimbursements outstanding, but the loan cannot exceed $31 million.

“The whole process in a nutshell is the state of Arkansas has a pot of money, the revolving loan program,” White said. “They loan that out and as people pay the principal and interest back into it then that money can be loaned out again.”



