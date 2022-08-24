KANSAS: Comets hope strong offseason pays off

KANSAS, Okla. -- It's been a big offseason for the Kansas (Okla.) Comets.

The Comets went 3-7 in 2021, and no one was happy about that, least of all Kansas head coach Warren Kirk, a former Comet standout himself.

"We were very, very close in four other games," Kirk said, including a crushing loss to Adair at home in overtime.

Close, but not close enough.

So the Comets went to work. And it started in the weight room.

"We're trying to get stronger and faster here," Kirk said. "I think the weight room has been a big part. They weren't lifting (weights) year round before I got here. Hopefully, the kids are anywhere from seven to 15 pounds stronger and heavier."

Kirk said the Comets worked out from 7:30-9:30 a.m. four days a week and had around 90 percent attendance.

"The kids have really bought into the weight room," he said. "They really put in the work.

"We put them through the wringer this summer as far as conditioning goes. We were going to make them hurt now rather than in August or September."

Then there's an entire season and offseason in Kirk's system.

"When it applies to football, our terminology, those kids know it," Kirk said. "We got a lot of reps in this summer at 7 on 7."

Numbers are up from last year. The Comets have 42 on the roster, an increase from last year's 35 member squad.

"We'll have six seniors," Kirk said. "Our eighth-grade is really big, so we could be pushing 50 or more next year."

All of this sets up Kansas with optimism heading into the 2022 season.

"I'm excited," Kirk said. "We're talented skill-wise. Our line, we're going to have a chance to be pretty good, but they've got to grow up. We have a lot more depth this year, one more year of maturity of kids growing up."

Kansas is turning over the reins of the offense to sophomore quarterback Seneca Steele (6-4, 198).

"I'm pretty lucky," Kirk said. "I've got a 6-4, 198-pound sophomore that has all the tools in the making to be something special. Seneca Steele, our superintendent's son, he's top-notch. He's the leader in the school, running, jumping, everything, he's top of the chart. He's our top guy."

At the end of the summer, Steele received the Iron Comet Award, which went to graduated QB Ty Lewis last summer.

Steele has tremendous upside, his coach said.

"He's going to be a monster," Kirk said. "Best basketball player, left handed pitcher (in baseball). He may be a D-I kid."

The Comets will want to be guess offenses guessing, running and throwing the ball.

'We're going to be pretty multiple, but with Sencea we'll sling it around more than we did last year," Kirk said. "We're deep at wide receiver. We had a great summer of 7 on 7. Kids were making plays. We also have some heavy sets and get under center when we need and play physical football."

Senior Treygan Rodriguez (5-8, 200) will be the backup quarterback if needed.

"He can come in and run the show," Kirk said. "He's a very vocal guy. I would feel comfortable with him coming in."

The Comets have some options at running back.

Senior Kasen Rodriguez (6-0, 200) moves from the offensive line to running back.

The Comets also have sophomore Paul New (5-9, 165), who is "one of the hardest, toughest workers we've got," Kirk said.

Senior Avery Graham (5-11, 185) can play an H-back/tight end type spot.

Depending on personnel groupings, Graham and Kasen Rodriguez can play tight end if the Comets go with a two-tight end set, with New at running back.

At wide receiver, the Comets have junior Max Noe (6-0, 165) and senior Elias Warren (6-1, 180), who had 550 receiving yards and six touchdowns last year.

Kirk said the Comets got junior Eli Sands, a basketball player, to join the team.

Sophomore Jayden Carnes (5-10, 160) and junior Ty Rollman (5-10, 170) had good summers at wide receiver, Kirk said.

"They'll be able to step in and help," he said.

At inside receiver, junior Brenton "Scrappy" Glass (5-9, 150) has impressed coaches with his toughness, while juniors Zach Majors (5-11, 165), Irish Ivey (5-9, 150) and freshman Zach Adams (5-9, 140) all help at inside receiver.

The Comets are excited about their offensive line.

"This is a veteran group," Kirk said.

Offensive tackle Sam Mckie (6-2, 275), a junior, has been in a walking boot, but the Comets expect to have him back in a few weeks.

Greg Campbell (6-2, 250), another junior, mans another tackle position.

Junior Tyrell Jackson (5-10, 200) plays center, while sophomore Dewayne Bendabout (6-0, 250) will man a guard position.

Senior Sylvester Slamons (5-10, 200) doesn't look like a lineman.

"He looks like a running back," Kirk said. "He's a freak in the weight room, super strong and super explosive."

Kirk said junior Justin Dobson (5-10, 250) is a talented individual and could take a starting O-line spot. Senior Ethan Cooke (6-0, 210) also is battling for a spot, he said.

"We're going to have seven to eight guys there that can go battle it out for that starting spot," Kirk said. "That's always good."

The Comets will deploy a three-man defensive front.

While some offensive players will play on the defensive line, they'll try and avoid that too much, Kirk said.

"We're going to try and get those big boys off defense," he said. "We do have a bunch of inbetweeners on the D-line and have more team speed on defense."

Graham, Slamons, junior Logan Chewey (5-10, 220), Campbell, Bendabout, Mckie all have gotten reps on the D-line.

"I think those guys will fit that two deep right now," Kirk said. "Obviously there could be more step into that role."

Kirk said the Comets' linebackers are among the deepest group of players.

"We have a lot of those guys who are 150 to 180 pounds," he said.

Kasen Rodriguez is the middle linebacker, while New and Joe also are inside linebackers.

Ivey, sophomore Conner Clifton (5-8, 150), and freshmen Colton Watts (6-3, 210), Tristan Anglin (6-0, 200) and Brogan Akins (5-9, 180) are also working at linebacker.

"I'm excited to see those three play on Monday nights," Kirk added.

Majors is a returning starter at outside linebacker and was second on the team in tackles last year.

Carnes, Glass and Roman also will have a role at outside linebacker.

At defensive back, Noe, Steele, Eli Sands (5-10, 165), Adams and even Glass would play some defensive back.

Warren will be the Comets' free safety.

Graham Thomas/2022 Football Preview Kansas head coach Warren Kirk looks down the Comets' sideline during the 2022 Stateline Shootout 7 on 7 Tournament in Siloam Springs in June.



Graham Thomas/2022 Football Preview The Kansas (Okla.) Comets open the 2022 season Aug. 26 at Hulbert (Okla.) and then host Colcord (Okla.) at Dee Neel Stadium on Sept. 1.



Graham Thomas/2022 Football Preview Kansas (Okla.) sophomore Seneca Steele nearly intercepts a pass against Muskogee (Okla.) during the 2022 Stateline Shootout in June in Siloam Springs.



