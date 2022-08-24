‘Exactly what you’re looking for’

Stone Stephens can relate to the large class of sophomores on the Siloam Springs football team -- many of whom will be playing significant varsity minutes this 2022 football season.

It wasn't that long ago that he was in their shoes.

"It's a whole different game," said Stephens, a senior linebacker, who emerged as a starter on defense as a sophomore in 2020 and started all of 2021. "It's really fast. It's so much faster than ninth-grade football. You don't get used to it until you're out there. You can't really prepare for it. It takes time. You've got to get the reps."

It should be no surprise then that the Panthers' sophomores -- and no doubt, some of the juniors -- look to Stephens to provide leadership on and off the field.

"I think a lot of our sophomores look up to him because of his attitude and effort and the way he plays on the field," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "He's also a great student in the classroom ... you can't pick a better role model for younger kids. He's definitely one that all of our guy should be looking up to."

Of the Panthers' 65 players on the roster, nearly half (32) are 10th graders as Siloam Springs opens its 2022 season on the road at Rogers Heritage at 7 p.m. Friday at David Gates Stadium in Rogers.

"We're a young team," Stephens said.

The senior linebacker has some advice for the youngsters as well.

"Don't think tooo much about it and just play your best," Stephens said. "Get out there and play. We've got a few seniors on the team and we've got your back, and we want you to have our backs."

As a sophomore in 2020, Stephens recorded 30 total tackles, including seven solo tackles and four tackles for loss.

In 2021, Stephens led the team with 90 total tackles, including 56 solo tackles, 34 assisted, five tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

He plays the Mike linebacker position for the Panthers' defense, which is an important role scheme-wise.

"I have to get all the calls in," Stephens said. "I have to relay the call from coach and get the D-line set, get our backers set too. I'm trying to lead there."

Craig said Stephens is dependable and the the coaches trust him.

"As a coach you wish you had a whole team full of guys like him, because your job would be a lot easier," Craig said. "We haven't had any issues with him. He's been here every day. He shows up all the time. He's a hard worker when he's here, puts in the film time, puts in the study time, does a tremendous job in the class room, does a tremendous job with his community service. He's just exactly what you're looking for as a coach."

While Stephens is a full-time player on defense, the Panthers may uses him some as an H-back/tight end on offense.

Craig said the Panthers want Stephens to get reps there, and he may have a role in some of the team's bigger offensive packages, such as Rhino or Green, when the Panthers have two to three tight ends in the game, Craig said.

"He's a guy that can help us with that," Craig said. "He's pretty versatile as a football player, able to do more than just one thing."

It's an added role Stephens would be OK with it. Stephens did play some offense as a sophomore, catching one pass for 16 yards.

"I'd like them to use me," he said. "It's fun to play offense sometimes, but it's pretty hard to play both ways."

More than anything, Stephens -- who also runs track -- wants to make the most of his senior year. He knows it can go by fast.

"I just want to treat every moment like it's my last," said Stephens, who hopes to keep playing football after college. "That's my mindset right now. I just want to get our young kids in practice and push them so we can get prepared for (each week). One game at a time."