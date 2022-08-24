Freshman, eighth-graders win volleyball matches

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls kicked off their season with a 2-0 sweep of Pea Ridge at Blackhawk Arena on Monday night, Aug. 22.

The Lady Panthers won the first set 25-22 before completing the sweep 25-20 in the second set.

8th grade

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade volleyball team opened up its season Monday, Aug. 22, with a 2-1 victory against Pea Ridge inside Panther Activity Center.

The eighth-graders won 25-11 to open the match but dropped the second set 25-20. Siloam Springs came back and won the third and deciding set 16-14.

7th grade

The Siloam Springs seventh-grade volleyball teams opened their seasons against Pea Ridge on Monday, Aug. 22.

The seventh-grade 'A' team was defeated 2-0, both by 25-21 scores.

The seventh-grade 'B' team won 2-0, with wins of 26-24 and 25-13.

Up next

The seventh-, eighth- and ninth-grade teams all host Gravette on Thursday. The seventh- and eighth-grade teams will play in the Panther Den, beginning at 4:30 p.m., while the ninth-graders will play at 4:30 p.m. in the Panther Activity Center.