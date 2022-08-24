Golden Eagles volleyball team looks for more productive ’22

John Brown's volleyball team went 18-16 overall and 11-9 in the Sooner Athletic Conference in 2021.

Staying free of significant injuries and continuing to make improvements, the 2022 Golden Eagles have a chance to better those marks, according to coach Ken Carver, who is entering his ninth season at JBU.

"I think if we can stay healthy, we have a chance to be a very dynamic team," said Carver, who is 162-88 (.648) overall at JBU and 92-44 (.676) in league play. "For the players that had to play last year, the benefit is shown here in early preseason practices. It's been a fun week here training with the team. I think expectations are high."

Carver said he and assistant coach Steve Brankle believe this year's group is much different overall than last year's.

"Our offseason was really, really good," he said. "We sat down and processed things we wanted to learn and change in preparation for this year and went to work with it. ... We've had good work here this past spring. It paid off in getting off to a good start with preseason, a lot tighter relationships. This group is hungry. They're very coachable in sense they're looking for feedback."

Carver said the it was obvious the team put in work over the summer and came back to campus in good shape.

He said it's a dynamic group in terms of athleticism and one that can play fast and power volleyball.

The Golden Eagles have 15 players and all 15 appear to have a chance at playing time.

"It's been fun when we've scrimmaged," he said. "We've thrown different lineups together.

"We're deep and that's good."

John Brown has four seniors on its roster, though two of them, setter Morgan Fincham (5-2) and libero Jillian Blackman (5-3), have indicated they will be taking their covid year and will return to the team next year.

Fincham and senior Lauren Cloud return as JBU's two setters in the 6-2 offense.

Cloud led with 638 assists last season and Fincham had 624. Cloud also had 295 digs, while Fincham had 238 digs.

"Morgan and Lauren continue to helm our offense as our setters," Carver said. "Knowing we have very experienced setters that know our offense is really a blessing for sure."

Siloam Springs native Ellie Lampton (5-10) is back after injuries limited her to just 23 matches in 2021.

"Ellie has come in this year in best shape I've seen her in her four years," Carver said. "I think she's a kid that's really hungry because last season was injury plagued. She's worked hard to come in great physical shape."

Blackman led JBU defensively with 659 digs and was the Sooner Athletic Conference's defensive player of the year and an All-American second team selection.

"Jillian anchors our back row defense and serve-receive," Carver said. "She'll be our libero. She's spot on with her ball control and doing a good job with our other players."

JBU has four juniors returning in Micah Fouts (5-6), Delaney Barnes (6-1), Savanna Riney (5-9) and Brittney Ware (5-4).

Junior transfer Emma DeSanti (6-1) is out for the season with an injury.

Fouts will play a middle hitter position after recording 153 kills and 62 blocks last season.

Carver said Barnes is like utility player, who will play some in the middle blocker spot as well as the right side and outside. She had 224 kills last season from the right side spot mainly.

Riney, a former Bentonville standout, recorded a team-high 327 kills a year ago.

"She's dynamic," Carver said of Riney. "She really helped carry the load last year. I'm looking forward to having two really powerful outside hitters with Ellie and Savanna."

Ware is a defensive specialist who had 136 digs last season. Ware also could be a serving specialist, Carver said.

Four sophomores are on the team in Julie Milligan (5-9), Taylor Golmen (5-11), Callie Mullins (5-9) and Lilly Ruston (5-11).

Milligan stepped up last year at outside hitter in Lampton's absence. She's worked a lot on her backrow game, Carver said, hoping to utilize her with a back row attack.

Golmen, the SAC Freshman of the Year in 2021, joins Fouts in the middle. Golmen led the team with a .326 hitting percentage and had 279 kills, which ranked second on the team.

"She just continues to get better and better," Carver said.

Mullins played a right side spot for most of the season. She's in the mix with Barnes and several other players on the right side, Carver said.

Ruston also is in the mix on the right side, Carver said.

JBU welcomed three freshman in Emma-Kate Schaefer (5-11) of Fayetteville and Texas natives Ella Yarborough (6-0) and Madeline Nolan (6-0).

Schaefer is the team's only left-handed hitter, which could be a weapon on the right side.

Yarborough and Nolan also have looked good and are challenging for playing time.

The Golden Eagles open the season Friday with two matches in the Columbia (Mo.) Hampton Inn Classic.