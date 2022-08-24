Herald-Leader obituaries for Aug. 24, 2022

John Thomas Kauffeld

John Thomas Kauffeld, 25, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Aug. 21, 2022, in Siloam Springs.

He was born Jan. 7, 1997, in Siloam Springs to Steve Kauffeld and Julia Kauffeld. He was an avid music lover and outdoor enthusiast.

He is preceded in death by his father, Steve Kauffeld.

He is survived by his mother; two brothers, Steven Kauffeld II and wife Mary of Gentry, Ark., and Bill Kauffeld of Stilwell, Okla.; one sister, Lily Ellicott and husband Caleb of Olympia, Wash.; and numerous other family members.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Patrick 'Pat' Mulkey

Patrick "Pat" A. Mulkey, 60, of West Siloam Springs, Okla., died Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at his home.

He was born Aug. 31, 1961, in Monnett, Mo., to Winford Mulkey and Joyce Hirsch Mulkey.

He worked for Simmons Foods in maintenance for many years before his retirement.

He was a motorcycle enthusiast. He loved God and loved people.

He is survived by his daughter, April Hendrix and husband Jeremy of Fort Wayne, Ind.; one brother, Greg Mulkey of Gentry, Ark.; two grandsons, Jackson Hendrix and Jacob Hendrix ; along with a host of other family members and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Backstrom-Pyeatte Chapel with Pastor Gary Wheat officiating. Burial will be conducted at Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to https://www.theassembly.life/give to purchase bibles.

Ronald Ray Stanley

Ronald Ray Stanley, 54, of Watts, Okla., died Aug. 16, 2022, in Watts.

He was born July 25, 1968, to Ed Stanley and Glenna Stanley in Siloam Springs, Ark.

He enjoyed fishing, playing his guitar and Oklahoma football.

He is preceded in death by his father and his brother, Glen Stanley.

He is survived by his mother, of Watts; son, Randy Payne and wife Niki of Watts; son, Cody Shirk and wife Shamere of Gentry, Ark.; daughter, Nicole Stanley and husband Taylor Condon of Gentry; son, Dillon Stanley of Westville, Okla.; brother, Neil Stanley and wife Diane of Stilwell, Okla.; sister, Kara Eason and husband Roy of Colcord, Okla.; six grandchildren; and numerous other family members.

A memorial service was held Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Marlene "Molly" Weaver

Marlene Weiss Weaver, better known as Molly, died peacefully at home on August 19, 2022 at 86 years of age. She had been residing at Lost Bridge Village, Garfield, Arkansas.

She spent the last 64 years of her life being a wife, a mom, a grandma and more recently a great grandma. She was also a cherished friend to so many. Her commitment to God and her family was expressed in her life every day.

She is survived by her son Robert Weaver of Denton, Texas, daughter Sheri Decker and husband Mark of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, son Russell Weaver and wife Angela of Burleson, Texas, daughter Sandra Tonack of Highland Park, Texas; grandchildren Andrew Decker and wife Allison of Benton, Arkansas, Chris Decker and wife Courtney of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Winston Tonack and wife Karissa of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Alexander Weaver and wife Adriana of Denton, Texas, Warren Tonack and his spouse Carson Bridges of Highland Park, Texas, Rachel Naldi and husband Olivio of Northlake, Texas, Coleman Weaver of Burleson, Texas, Taylor Weaver of Burleson, Texas; great grandchildren Raileigh, Emerson, Jack and Drew Decker of Benton, Arkansas, Molly and Emma Tonack of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Leighton Decker of Fayetteville, Arkansas and Max Naldi of Northlake, Texas; her sister Mafalda Schmidt and husband Paul of Banning, California and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob; her parents Samuel and Delia Weiss; her step mom Raquel Weiss and her brother Osiris Weiss.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Compass Fellowship NWA 2307 US-412 West, Siloam Springs, Arkansas, on Saturday, August 27, 2022, at 4:00 pm. Her final resting place will be next to her husband Bob at the Fayetteville National Cemetery, Fayetteville, Arkansas.

