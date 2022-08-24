WATTS: Kingcade hopes to turn around Watts’ fortunes

WATTS, Okla. -- New Watts (Okla.) football coach Sam Kingcade is hoping to bring some stability back to the Engineers.

Kingcade marks the fourth head coach in the last four seasons in Watts, which went 0-8 in 2021 and struggled with low numbers throughout the season.

"I feel like they haven't had any solidarity in the coaching position the last three years," Kingcade said. "That has hindered the last three seasons because there hasn't been any cohesion in the football staff. I feel knowing what to expect and what's expected of them will make a positive impact."

Kingcade has lived in the Westville, Okla., area since 1981 and graduated from Westville High School.

He received his bachelor's degree from Northeastern State in Tahlequah and got his first coaching job at Stilwell Maryetta in 2014 as head football and track coach while teaching physical education.

Kingcade was at the K-8 school for eight years.

"Eight good years," he clarified. "I cut my teeth there in coaching."

Kingcade said the Maryetta team had an undefeated 10-0 run in the 2020 covid-19 season.

"They were hungry because they didn't get to do some stuff coming back from covid," he said. "They had a good season."

Kingcade said Maryetta plays eight-man football and he's well-versed with the style of play, which is the league that Watts plays in.

"I'm very familiar with the eight-man game," Kingcade said. "I feel like even though (Maryetta) was a K-through-8, I think those are some of the most competitive schools in ORES division. There's three different divisions. We were in division one for highest enrollment. It was super competitive even for elementary."

Kingcade said he earned his master's degree from Arkansas State while he was teaching and coaching at Maryetta. He said he felt like he had hit a ceiling there and began to send out his application.

He said he interviewed for the Watts position in April just before spring break and was offered the job, accepted and was hired at a spring board meeting.

Kingcade met the Engineers in May during the last week of school, he said.

"I talked with them and told them what my expectations were, because they were coming off an 0-8 season," he said. "I told them they could expect a philosophy change and more intensity."

Kingcade began the offseason program the first week school was out and had eight regular kids of the 14 he has on the roster. He said players lifted weights in the morning and came back in the evenings after 7 p.m. for footwork and agility drills.

"We had a great offseason," he said. "We had two-a-days in July, and the same eight kids showed up."

Once school started on Aug. 10, equipment was passed out and "they got a taste a little bit of drills and our base defense."

"I feel like I have a decent working relationship with for sure those eight," he said. "I've met all parents of those kids; I feel like they're super excited. I feel like the administration of the school is very supportive. I enjoy coming to work, and I feel the environment is very positive."

Kingcade thinks the Engineers can turn around the misfortunes of a winless season into a success in 2022.

"I think opportunity is running rampant," he continued. "The majority of kids are sophomores. We have good freshmen, good seventh- and eighth-grade teams. ... Just as easy as they went 0-8 last year they could win six, seven games."

Assisting Kingcade is Coach Andy Claborn, who returns to Watts, having previously coached junior high at the school.

"It's a blessing to have someone like Coach Claborn here with his skill set and his knowledge," Kingcade said.

The Engineers return sophomore Skylar Payne at quarterback.

"The thing about Skylar is his attitude," Kingcade said. "He's always smiling, always positive, no complaining. He's very vocal. He wants to learn, and he's a good communicator."

Kingcade said the Engineers want to be a 50-50 run-pass offense.

"Skylar's going to be able to read defenses with his intelligence level," Kingcade said. "When he needs to change the play he'll have that responsibility."

Payne will play defensive end on the other side of the ball.

Athletic wide receiver/cornerback Devon Ford, a sophomore, has great hands and quick feet, his coach said. Ford could be an option at quarterback, as could sophomores Tommy Keith and Chris Barber and maybe a little bit of Brian Lee, a freshman, in a wildcat-like offense.

Keith will man a fullback spot on offense and a linebacker spot on defense.

"Tommy Keith is going to be a lights out, slobber-knocker fullback," Kingcade said. "He maxed out at 450 pounds in the back squat. That's a lot of weight for a sophomore. He's a stud. ... I tell you what, anybody that gets in his way, I feel sorry for them."

Kingcade said junior tight end/linebacker Austin White missed all of last season with an injury but is back for 2022.

"He has a little redemption in him," Kingcade said. "I think he'll see some great things this season."

Lee has quick feet and is super athletic for a freshman, Kingcade said. He'll play some tailback and safety.

"He's possibly the fastest kid we have on the team," he said.

Seniors Luke Bateman and Michael Hazelwood have been great leaders, Kingcade said.

"They made sure the underclassmen are where they're supposed to be," he said. "I'm real proud they're playing their senior year, especially how it went down last year."

Bateman will play multiple positions on both offense and defense, the coach said.

"Luke Bateman could play safety at times, could play on the on O-line as well, could be an end, could catch some balls," Kingcade said. "He's a good blocker, he's aggressive and he's leader. He does well with underclassmen, making sure they're getting lined up where they're supposed to be."

Hazelwood will line up at wide receiver on offense and linebacker on defense.

"He'll play an offensive end and linebacker and safety," Kingcade said. "He's got good speed for his size. He's got a mean streak. If you need a kid who can say he likes to hit somebody, Mike can be your guy."

Barber will help the Engineers out in multiple positions as well, including the backfield and offensive and defensive lines.

"He's one of those guys you can plug him anywhere," Kingcade said of Barber.

Sophomore Kaiden Burrows is slated to start at center after playing there as a freshman.

"Super impressive kid for his size," Kingcade said. "He moves good. He's strong, determined. Great attitude like Skylar; he's always smiling, always positive. There's no storm clouds over him. He's always sunshine."

Sophomores Jackson Stacks and Kadence Myers are slated to help on the offensive and defensive lines.

Freshman Irie Fortenberry, Drew Shreve and Daylon Hudson also will help in the trenches, the coach said.

