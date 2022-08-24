Lady Panthers fall in season-opener at Pea Ridge

The Siloam Springs volleyball team was defeated 3-0 in its season opener at Pea Ridge on Monday night at Blackhawk Arena.

Pea Ridge won the first set 25-23 and then took a 2-0 lead with a 25-22 win in the second set. The Lady Blackhawks completed the sweep with a 26-24 win in the third set.

Lillian Wilkie and Jetta Broquard led Siloam Springs with four kills each, while Aveary Speed had three kills.

Anna Wleklinski led defensively with 12 digs, while Trinity Collette had 10 digs.

Haley Thomas had four aces with Chaney Stanaland contributing two aces.

The Lady Panthers are back in action for their home opener at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Gravette.

Benefit match

Siloam Springs hosted Thaden School and Springdale Har-Ber on Thursday, Aug. 18, for a benefit match at Panther Activity Center.

Thaden School, which was coached by former Lady Panther Staci Williamson Meyer, swept the Lady Panthers 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-23) to open the benefit match.

Har-Ber then swept Thaden 2-0 and went on to defeat Siloam Springs 2-0.