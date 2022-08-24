Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Best of Siloam Springs Sports Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Lady Panthers fall in season-opener at Pea Ridge

by From Staff Reports | August 24, 2022 at 5:15 a.m.
Mark Ross/Special to the Herald-Leader Siloam Springs senior Gracie Greer (left) watches as senior Cressa Soucie sets the ball on Thursday in an Arkansas Activities Association benefit match against Thaden School at Panther Activity Center. The Lady Panthers host Gravette on Thursday for their home opener.

The Siloam Springs volleyball team was defeated 3-0 in its season opener at Pea Ridge on Monday night at Blackhawk Arena.

Pea Ridge won the first set 25-23 and then took a 2-0 lead with a 25-22 win in the second set. The Lady Blackhawks completed the sweep with a 26-24 win in the third set.

Lillian Wilkie and Jetta Broquard led Siloam Springs with four kills each, while Aveary Speed had three kills.

Anna Wleklinski led defensively with 12 digs, while Trinity Collette had 10 digs.

Haley Thomas had four aces with Chaney Stanaland contributing two aces.

The Lady Panthers are back in action for their home opener at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Gravette.

Benefit match

Siloam Springs hosted Thaden School and Springdale Har-Ber on Thursday, Aug. 18, for a benefit match at Panther Activity Center.

Thaden School, which was coached by former Lady Panther Staci Williamson Meyer, swept the Lady Panthers 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-23) to open the benefit match.

Har-Ber then swept Thaden 2-0 and went on to defeat Siloam Springs 2-0.

Print Headline: Lady Panthers fall in season-opener at Pea Ridge

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

ADVERTISEMENT