LETTER: Aiding and abetting

Aiding and abetting

In the U.S. legal code, as in most states, aiding and abetting a known felon is a punishable crime.

In the Bible, aiding and abetting a sinful or evil person is a sin against God. All unrepented sins against God are punishable either by eternal death or eternal torture in the fires of hell as determined by Jesus on Judgment Day. (Revelation 21:8 TLB).

Donald Trump called God a liar by claiming to be "a very good Christian" and claiming he has never sinned, "Why do I have to repent, why do I have to ask for forgiveness, when you're not making mistakes? I try to be good, and I am good, I don't make very many mistakes."

"If we claim we have not sinned, we are lying and calling God a liar, for he says we have sinned." (1 John 1:10 TLB).

Knowing this, 81% of White Evangelical Christians joined with the Ku Klux Klan and Neo Nazis, both known racist, hate, and terrorist groups claiming to be Christians, and voted for Trump in the 2016 and 2020 elections. That is aiding and abetting a sin against God, full stop!

In 2 John 10-11, a Christian woman is told not to welcome a false teacher into her home. In doing so she would be aiding and abetting his evil deeds.

Trump is a biblically certified liar and is sexually immoral, greedy, a swindler and an idolater. But instead of having no association with him as commanded in 1 Corinthians 5:9-13, these MAGA Christians give God the finger and, like the disgusting Corinthian Christians in verses 1 and 2, are proud of the evil in which they participate with their undivided support for Trump.

All the hate filled rhetoric coming from Republican Politicians directed at the FBI, the DOJ, Biden, and all Democrats, is to maintain the support of their MAGA Christian base and directly violates God's second greatest commandment. Such rhetoric is a sin and since it influences others to commit violence against neighbors it is an egregious sin.

Romans 1:32 states that those who practice evil are worthy of death and those who support such evil people are worthy of death.

If there is any truth to the Bible, Hillary Clinton was mistaken. These people are not "deplorables." They are an "abomination in the sight of God."

See Luke 16:15 KJV.