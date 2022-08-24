Lighting ends JBU men’s opening game

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Sophomore Alejandro Ramirez scored his first collegiate goal just three minutes into the match, but mother nature's whims proved too difficult as the John Brown University men's soccer lead was thwarted in the 47th minute by repeated lightning delays, causing the matchup with Evangel (Mo.) on Saturday, Aug. 20, at Coryell Field to end in a no contest.

After senior Oscar Carballo's corner went long from the right flag, senior Matej Urbanija's return volley into the middle was continued on by freshman Ahmed Abess to Ramirez in the box. Ramirez then unleashed a shot to the right side of goal, glancing off keeper Anthony Morales, despite his best efforts to cut down the angle.

Unfortunately, the match was ruled a no contest before the 70th minute of play, so all statistics are nullified, and the match will be treated as if it had never begun.

John Brown returns home to rest until Friday, Aug. 26, when the Golden Eagles welcome Benedictine (Kan.) to Alumni Field for the home opener, slated to be broadcast live on the SAC Sports Network at 7:30 p.m.