GRAVETTE: Lions close to turning things around

GRAVETTE -- The Gravette Lions finished the 2021 season with a record of 1-9 (1-6 in 4A-1 Conference), but the Lions' record doesn't indicate how close the Lions were to winning several of those games.

"We went 1-9 a year ago, but (three) of those losses were by less than a touchdown," said coach Kelby Bohannon. "We feel like we're right there in a lot of situations and the experience we got last year should help propel us past that. When you're playing with that many sophomores, they're going to make mistakes. We knew that going in."

Indeed, Gravette lost 17-16 at Inola, Okla., in a nonconference game, and 42-38 at home to Elkins and 33-29 at Green Forest -- both conference games.

The Lions are hoping they can turn those near misses into victories in 2022.

"That's really been a point of emphasis coming out of last year," Bohannon said. "We talked about what we're capable of."

The Lions return senior quarterback Rhett Hilger to the controls of the Gravette offense.

Hilger (6-1, 170) was new to the position as a junior last year after being the Lions' leading receiver as a sophomore in 2020.

Hilger wound up completing 83 of 154 passes for 1,166 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 379 yards on 73 carries with six touchdowns.

"(Hilger) was our leading receiver as a sophomore and just got thrust into the position last year because he was the guy," Bohannon said. "He just continued to get better each and every game. He's a tough resilient kid and has made huge strides. We're really looking forward to watching him make plays."

Sophomore Gabe Holmes (6-0, 195) backs up at quarterback and will have a role at wide receiver. Holmes was the junior high quarterback last season.

"He's a kid with a big arm and a big body," Bohannon said. "He's 185 to 190 pounds and runs really well. He can be electric at times. We're looking forward to getting him touches as well."

The Lions return seniors Ethan Ellis (5-10, 170) and Will Betz (5-10, 185) at wideout.

Ellis had 13 catches for 238 yards, while Betz had five catches for 50 yards.

"Will is a kid we recruited out of the gym," Bohannon said. "He hadn't played football since he was in the seventh grade. He got a lot of snaps last year as a junior. He's one that continued to get better each and every week. ... Ellis has been with us since I've been here. He's trustworthy, a really smart kid and just continues to develop his body and become a better football player every day."

Senior Mason Meeker (5-9, 165) is Gravette's leading returning receiver with 17 catches for 285 yards and three touchdowns. Meeker will play some at wideout, but his main responsibilities will be on the defensive side of the ball, Bohannon said.

Junior Kyler Austin (5-11, 195) returns at running back after leading the team in rushing with 111 carries for 646 yards and seven touchdowns. Austin also caught 11 passes for 134 yards.

"We will really lean on him in the run game," Bohannon said of Austin. "Now with Rhett's development and a couple of key pieces at receiver, it ought to really make things a little bit easier for (Austin) at times with us being able to stretch the field."

The Lions do use an H-Back/tight end type position with junior Josiah McGee (5-9, 170) and sophomore James Marta (5-10, 155) the leading candidates to fill that spot.

The Lions only have one senior on their offensive line in Fisher Muller (5-11, 315), who can play tackle and center.

Junior A.J. Davis can play tackle, while sophomore Morgan Dagley (5-7, 270) can play guard and center.

Sophomores Kais Patton (6-2, 220) and Aiden Holloway (6-0, 200) and juniors Clayton Nall (5-6, 180) and Garrett Merworth (5-7, 190) are also in the mix on the offensive line.

"Even though we were young last year, we'll be equally as young this year because we'll have two to three sophomores that are vying for time on the offensive line," Bohannon said. "But I also feel that it's going to be our most improved group. I think the best move we made all of last year was firing the offensive line coach, and that's because it was me."

Gravette hired Blake Pitts from Nettleton in Northeast Arkansas to coach the offensive line, Bohannon said.

"He's already really developed a great rapport with our kids, getting ultra-competitive down there and becoming the dogs he wants them to be," Bohannon said. "That group could potentially be our most improved group. We're looking forward to seeing that."

The Lions run a three-man defensive front, and while the bodies aren't big on the D-line, they hope to utilize speed and quickness.

"That's what we want to do," Bohannon said. "We want to be able to force the issue on that side of the ball -- be able to not let offenses dictate how, when, where we do things. Being a little bit smaller, we're going to able to move the front, bring multiple pressures and play some different coverages and confuse them and let them play into our hands."

Junior Jace Arnold (5-10, 180) and Kell Sweat (5-10, 230) and McGee will see lots of time on the defensive line.

Junior Matthew Wright (5-9, 205) and some of the offensive linemen like Patton (6-2, 220) and Davis (6-1, 200) will rotate in on the defensive line, Bohannon said.

"Those guys are all coming back from getting a lot of snaps from last year," he said. "We should be a lot better."

The Lions will deploy four linebackers in their 3-4-4 defensive scheme.

Austin mans an outside linebacker spot, while senior Christian Thrailkill (5-10, 185) played a lot at linebacker last year. Nall and Merworth also played some linebacker a year ago.

"Kyler's back, who started a year ago," Bohannon said. "Christian was a backup last year but played a lot of snaps. Garrett's getting his chance to make some plays and Clayton's moving positions and getting an opportunity there as well. So again, not a ton of experience there but enough we're going to rely on and see them continue to get better."

The Lions also got a move-in from Louisiana during the offseason in senior Shad Nelson (5-10, 185).

"He's been really great in the weight room," Bohannon said of Nelson. "He's really athletic and we're really glad to add him to the mix. He'll see a lot of snaps."

At defensive back, Mason Meeker returns at corner along with Betz.

"Mason started at corner last year and you see glimpses of his athleticism," Bohannon said. "Will just played a spotty role on both sides of the ball but just continued to get better with everything that he's put in. He's a terrific kid and we trust him a lot."

Junior Ian Leonard (5-9, 165) is a returning starter at safety, while Holmes, sophomore Carter Flynt (5-9, 150) and Hilger at times will see time in the secondary.

"Ian really kind of forced himself into the lineup last year," Bohannon said. "He was a guy we thought we didn't know how much he would contribute but really showed a lot of toughness and resiliency and was a really good tackler in the secondary. We were forced to play him and he's made great strides.

Ellis also will return at safety and "does a great job of playing calling and getting us in the right coverage," Bohannon said.

The Lions also are excited about having artificial turf installed in their football stadium this fall.

"Every day we get to go to the office and look down at that stadium and see the strides they're making there," Bohannon said. "We've already got a gorgeous place here, maybe one of the best in the region. Adding that to it really dresses it up and just makes it that much better."

An added bonus is the Lions -- varsity and junior high teams -- will be able to practice on the field. In the past, the teams have tried to avoid practicing on the game field to keep it ready for game nights.

"That's been my biggest push, being able to have a great place to practice and always having landmarks and a dry surface," Bohannon said. "It's going to be huge, not only for our varsity but our young kids. We were 6:30 (in the morning) practices with our young ones, and now we've got the ability to get them down there and not fight weather conditions and things like that. It's going to help really propel our program to the next level."

Mike Eckels/2022 Football Preview Gravette's Rhett Hilger crosses the goal line for the first touchdown of the game during the first quarter of the Gravette-Inola, Okla., varsity football contest at Lion Stadium in Gravette last season.

