COLCORD: ‘No excuses’ for Hornets in 2022

COLCORD, Okla. -- The Colcord (Okla.) Hornets have been knocking on the door the past few seasons, but haven't been able to bust through.

The Hornets won 10 games in 2020 and advanced to the third round of the Oklahoma Class A playoffs, before losing at Pawnee.

Then last year, the team won nine games, including coming out on top 53-52 in a wild playoff win at Okemah, but only to lose the next week in the second round at Pawhuska.

Each year, the Hornets have had different themes, such as "Never Satisfied" or "Fear No Man."

This year it's "No Excuses," said head coach Austin Martin, who's 33-13 in five years at his alma mater.

"This year our main focus is us and not make excuses," Martin said. "We want to hold each other accountable and see if we can outwork everybody and get a district championship. It's been a long time."

How long has it been since Colcord won a district title?

"Since 2005," Martin said. "We've played for a lot of them, but haven't won one since 2005."

The Hornets will be in a new district in 2022, District A-7, along with Oklahoma Union, Quapaw, Ketchum, Commerce, Wyandotte, Fairland, Hulbert and Afton.

Gone are two teams that have been thorns in the Hornets' side in particular in Gore and Warner, who finished ahead of Colcord in the league standings last year.

Even with those two gone, Martin said the Hornets have to focus on each week, one game a time, beginning with their season opener at Delaware County rival Kansas on Sept. 1. Colcord has won eight straight games in the rivalry with the Comets.

"We can't look ahead on anything," Martin said. "We're going to have to take it one week at a time, get out of non-district on a positive note and that's going to set the tone for the season. We can't overlook anyone."

The Hornets are opening the season with a beefed up roster of around 45 players.

Martin said last season the Hornets had around 28 players with a small senior class of three Hornets.

"I think we've got a bunch of good kids, good leaders," Martin said. "They like working hard. That's one thing I've noticed. They'd rather do extra (work) rather than me giving them off."

Martin said the Hornets have seven seniors in 2022, along with 11 juniors.

"That's one of our big classes," he said. "I hope we can keep all of them. You always lose some. ... This is my fifth year. We've got eighth- and ninth-grade groups coming up that have had some success, and that probably helps."

It's been a good off season for Colcord in a number of ways, on and off the field.

The Hornets recently finished renovating their fieldhouse with new flooring and new lockers. The booster club raised more than $10,000 to help purchase equipment.

"I've got tons of support here from families, (Athletics director) Coach Terrill Denny, Superintendent Bud Simmons, the community," Martin said. "It's a good place to be right now for a kid and a faculty member."

Junior Gabe Winfield takes over at quarterback with the graduation of All-District QB Stormy Odle.

Winfield has been a starter on defense since he was a freshman, and when he quarterbacked the eighth- and ninth-grade team they went undefeated several years ago.

"I think he's grown so much since he was a seventh-grader," Martin said. "He's a tremendous leader, hard worker, super competitive. I think he's got that winner's edge."

Sophomore Malachi January, a standout in cross country, football, track and basketball, will be the Hornets' backup quarterback.

"(January's) a tough, hard-nosed kid," Martin said. "He'd run through a wall for you."

Senior Jesse Martinez, a playmaker all over the field the last couple of years, will get his turn as the Hornets' primary running back. He's another Hornet that excels in multiple sports, including basketball and track.

"One of most explosive kids I've ever seen," Martin said. "The first summer I watched him play, he was at Moseley (Okla.). The first time he touched ball on a kickoff return, he scored. He's a great kid, great athlete with exceptional balance."

If the Hornets need a change of pace at running back, sophomore Cooper Mott gives Colcord a "down hill hard-nosed" runner," Martin said.

Tight end Eyan Williams will be a focus on many teams' scouting report.

Williams, a 6-5 senior, is "super smart, big and one of the best at judging the ball," his coach said.

"He's exceptional at that," Martin said. "He's a great leader, a great kid and always does the right thing."

Martin said often opposing coaches will ask him prior to a game if "number seven (Williams' jersey number) is healthy."

"They don't like it when I say 'yes,'" Martin said.

Junior Treyden Larmon will be a top target as well.

"He's Eyan's size, they look like brothers," Martin said. "He's changed his body this last summer. He can run and jump so much better."

Juniors Briar Mayberry and Tate Thomas both play wide receiver. Thomas is one of the fastest players on the team, Martin said.

"Both are very intelligent at the game of football," Martin said. "They're smaller in size but heady and put themselves in good spots to make plays."

Sophomore Manuel Bocanegra played wide receiver in eighth- and ninth-grade and grew to 6 feet tall heading into his 10th grade season. He'll line up at a split end spot.

"He's matured a lot," Martin said. "He can fly. He's been on the (winner's) podium of a state track meet as a freshman. He can go up and get the ball. Him and Jesse are so much alike. They get a little crease and it could be a touchdown."

The Hornets are heavy on size and experience on the offensive line.

Senior Sawyer Sherrell anchors the group as strong tackle.

"Sawyer eats up football, absolutely loves it," Martin said. "I get a lot of 10 p.m. texts from him showing me clips that he's found. His dad's a coach. He's been around sports his whole life. He's a great kid."

Junior Tony Perez lines up at strong guard.

"He's really matured," Martin said. "The way he runs now is like a skill kid, not one that's 250-260 pounds. We're looking for him to have a great year."

Reed Williams, a junior and Eyan Williams' brother, is projected to start at center.

"He's grown so much," Martin said of Reed Williams. "He's gained 20 pounds of muscle and three to four inches and gotten in the best shape of his life. He's earned a spot up front."

Senior Caleb Skidgel works at quick guard and is still relatively new to football.

"The kid didn't play football until last year as a junior," Martin said. "But he's bought into it. He may go work out a 5 in the morning and I'll get here at 6:30 or 7 and he's up here waiting on me."

Sophomore Khaleeal Penn is the quick tackle.

"He's going to catch a lot of people's eyes because he looks like a grown man," Martin said. "He's back-t0-back Hog Joust champ at the Bixby O-line camp. He's in the best shape of his life. He's had a good summer."

Martin said sophomores Brodie Jones and Wyatt Martin and freshmen Dalen Teehee, Jayden Brown could work in some on the offensive line. Senior Gabe Leatherman also can help on the offensive line.

Defensively, Colcord will play a three-man front on defense, with a lot of the same guys on offense playing both ways.

Penn lines up at the strong end, with Sherrell at the nose guard and Perez as a quick end.

Senior Ethan Foreman can play anywhere on both the offensive and defensive lines, but will spend most of his time on the D-line.

"We use him where needed," Martin said. "He's a good, big-bodied kid"

Reed Williams, Skidgel, Mott and sophomore Cade Linn also can put their hand on the ground.

Linn and Mott, both sophomores, will line up as interior linebackers primarily.

Martin compared Linn to Sherrell in his love for the game.

"He's a lot like Sawyer -- ate up with football," Martin said. "He loves watching football. He knows about the game so much. He's been playing forever. His dad (Heath Linn) helps us on the coaching staff."

Cade Linn will play the Mike linebacker, while Mott will play the Will.

Mott's dad, Cole Mott, also helps on the coaching staff.

"Those two boys have played a lot of games together," Martin said of Linn and Mott. "They're fun to watch. It's exciting to have them this year and two more (seasons) with them."

Eyan Williams will man the strong side linebacker spot.

"He's really good at setting the edge," Martin said of Eyan Williams. "Between him and Khaleeal, I'd probably run the other way."

Larmon is the weakside linebacker and plays fast and aggressive, his coach said.

The Hornets do have some open spots at defensive back in the preseason.

Winfield and Martinez can play cornerback and safety, but both are starters on offense.

Sophomore Collier Buck and January, juniors Tanner Revis, Diego Trillo and seniors Bryan Menard have all been working at defensive back.

"We've got more DBs than I've ever had in my life," Martin said. "All those guys can play DB at any time."

