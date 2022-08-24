OAKS: Oaks welcomes Perkins as new head coach

OAKS, Okla. -- It's been a whirlwind of a transition, but the Oaks-Mission (Okla.) Warriors are all set to go under first-year coach David Perkins.

Perkins interviewed for the Oaks head football coach position in June after Jon Claborn resigned. Claborn had been head coach the past two seasons, leading the Warriors to a 11-8 record, including a 7-4 mark in 2021.

Perkins had been a head coach at several different Oklahoma schools, including most recently starting the program at Olive School District in Drumright, Okla., for the last five years.

"This just kind of fell in my lap," Perkins said. "I wasn't looking for anything. A friend at Olive knew the principal over here (at Oaks) and suggested he contact me. It went from there, or I'd still be at Olive."

Perkins also has coached Northeast Academy in Oklahoma City for two years, Bray, Okla., for one year and Macomb, Okla., for five years prior to going to Olive.

Prior to teaching, Perkins spent 22 years in the Air Force.

After graduating from McLoud, Okla., Perkins joined the Air Force, he said. His first assignment was in Wichita, Kan., and he spent a year in South Korea, before coming back state side at Fort Worth Carswell, Texas and then Abilene, Texas.

"All of those jobs I was a munitions specialist," he said. "Then I became a recruiter and got a job in Oklahoma City."

Perkins said his job took him to Boston and then back to Oklahoma City.

All the while, he said he remained volunteering in youth programs and high schools before entering the professional coaching foray.

In nearly all of his coaching stops, Perkins said he had inherited struggling football programs.

He doesn't believe that to be the case at Oaks.

"This place is a blessing," Perkins said. "It's like I paid my dues. Macomb and Olive were brand new start-up programs. They were outgunned week in and week out. At Olive, we didn't even have a football stadium."

Perkins credited the previous football coach Claborn for his work at Oaks.

"Coach Claborn did a good job," Perkins said. "(The kids) could represent themselves without anybody. They're a mature group. They're an older group of seniors and juniors. They're going to make this transition easier for me. They've got good morals. They are good self starters. They know the weight-lifting routine. (Claborn) did a really good job. You can see how they're behaved. That's what they've been taught prior to me."

Perkins first got to meet his players the first week of school, and the first day he had them all together was Wednesday, Aug. 10.

But prior to meeting them, he got to spend some time with Claborn and watched a lot of film on the Warriors on Hudl.

Perkins is going to try and make the transition as easy as possible on the players, including learning their terminology and base offense and defense, rather than make sweeping changes at the new head coach.

"We are working to keep as much as what they already know," Perkins said. "Keeping some of the plays, formations, their schemes. Try to make the transition and lean on as much as they know."

He hopes to give the team some stability, he said.

"I hope to be consistent," he said. "I don't know what the turnover has been. I plan on staying here, like I have every place, as long as I can. I want to bring consistency year in and year out.

"Philosophy-wise, I just want to instill good discipline and hard work into our young men and prepare them for life. Whatever we do football-wise will be what the talent gives us. There's going to be change year in and year out. You can't hang your hat on one thing forever."

As of presstime, the Warriors were working with 14 players.

Senior Caden Balderas (5-9, 160) will be one to watch at running back on offense and cornerback on defense, Perkins said.

"He's a solid football player," Perkins said of Balderas. "He's a sure tackler, a tough runner. He's going to be an impact player."

Senior Alex Harlin (5-7, 180) will play linebacker and fullback and is the team's best vocal leader, the coach said.

"He stands out on film, too, but he's more impressive in person with his leadership skills," Perkins said. "He's the leader of the team. He's the example they should follow. He's helped me out a lot."

Quarterback Ethan Parsley returns as well.

"He's quick, he's elusive... he's just fast," Perkins said of Parsley. "He's not real big but he can run."

On the offensive line, the Warriors will make it a point to run behind junior Joel "Big Joe" Sands, who stands 6-foot-5 and weights 330 pounds. Sands also will play on the defensive line.

"At that size he'll require a double team," Perkins said. "Every time he's on film he's getting double teamed."

Senior Connor Ward (6-1, 249) came out for football and also will play on the offensive and defensive lines.

"Between (Sands) and Conner, the other big kid, we could experiment with different defensive fronts just using those two," Perkins said.

Junior Jakeb Walker (5-11, 169) can play tight end and linebacker.

"He's another good looking kid that stood out on film," Perkins said.

Sophomore Malakye Hawley (5-9, 170) plays quarterback and safety, while senior Grant Vann (5-9, 163) plays on the offensive and defensive lines.

Junior Trey Taylor (5-6, 148) sat out last season, but Perkins expects big things out of him from a running back or safety position.

"He's really quick too. He might be the fastest one," Perkins said. "During a competition drill he's out there tackling kids that don't need to be tackled yet. He's quiet and mature for his age."

Oaks is giving junior Toby McCollum (5-10, 300) a crack at center this center.

Seniors Alex Fleege (6-2, 170) and Ashton Thurman (5-10, 208) help on the offensive and defensive lines.

Junior Josh Hawley (5-7, 172) could help at defensive end and tight end.

Freshmen Damian Hawley (5-8, 200), and Kindle Sullateskee (5-7) also could help on the offensive and defensive lines.

"They're a good looking group," Perkins said.

Perkins said the Warriors will be a run oriented team on offense while running a 3-2 defensive.

"Defensively , we'll be a 3-2 defense, which is what I've always ran," Perkins said. "They ran some 3-2 last year. There may be some changes there. ... We've always done man to man, simply because that's what I was working with. I think defensively we'll end up playing man to man early on and depend on our natural ability to go play and our experience."

Graham Thomas/2022 Football Preview The Oaks-Mission (Okla.) Warriors are scheduled to open the 2022 football season Aug. 26 at Gans, Okla.



