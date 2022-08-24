OPINION: Life without fads

I was walking down a California street when a guy came pouring out of a shop dressed like a disco model: A silk shirt with sleeves rolled up and buttons undone, revealing clumps of chest hair, some of it covered by a big gold medallion dangling from his neck. High, dense curly hair (Bob Ross style). Something crammed into the front of his big bell bottoms to make him look more gifted than he was. He seemed old, but I was only nine or 10, so probably he was in his late 20s. The vague thought went through my mind, "Why would someone do that?"

This was my first conscious confrontation with fads.

A bit later in California came a Vans shoes and Ocean Pacific clothing fad. My family didn't have the money to buy this stuff, so after weak attempts at getting away with wearing cheap imitations, necessity forced me to decide I wasn't interested in the fad. And that disposition stuck.

Years later came the Y2K fad, revolving around concern that when the clock struck midnight at the beginning of the year 2000 computers would crash and an apocalypse would descend. Various TV prophets dispensed books on the topic, linking the looming disaster to snippets from the book of Habakkuk, or whatever. I decided to ignore all this, gambling that the day following the turn of the new year would be pretty much like the one before, which is what happened.

In graduate school there was a Derrida and Foucault fad. At the time it seemed impossible, at least in Canada, for graduate students to talk for more than three minutes without someone quoting one of these French "philosophers." After a while I thought, "Maybe I should read a little Derrida and Foucault." I cracked one of their books for a short spell, after which I concluded that reading words designed to be impenetrable was a waste of time. "Just ignore it," I thought, "and it'll go away." And, of course, it did.

I remember thinking as a young person that university life would be different. I presumed that since universities are where wise people hang out, then fads wouldn't have much purchase. I was wrong. I can't recount the myriad fads that have passed through the academy in recent decades, but I know that while they worked wonders for the career advancement of innumerable "educators," they did little to improve education. We really should wonder how it is that we have more people with doctorate degrees than ever, and yet American students rank 30th in the world in reading, writing and math.

Meantime, here in Siloam Springs a small pack of moms decided to make College Level Entry Program exams a goal for their homeschooled kids. In one year with a group of five students, 19 CLEP tests were taken and 19 CLEP tests were passed. No fads, drama or government credentials needed. Just commitment and focus.

In my own case, shunning academic fads left energy to spend time with -- and energy to encourage students to spend time with -- people I had come to consider close personal advisors, among them Aristotle and Shakespeare. The fads of 10 years ago are forgotten, but "Macbeth" is as great and deep and insightful as ever. It's sad that few students in Siloam Springs know this. It's sadder that so few adults care.

Fads and groupthink go together. Life goes better when individuals thoughtfully cooperate, but groupthink only degrades, debases, and ruins. Measured compromise is admirable; selling one's soul, surrendering one's mind, or never working to develop one's own mind, never is.

Some fads are silly, like the "pet rock" thing of the 1970s.

Other fads morph into mass psychological contagions and wreak destruction. There was a localized fad in Salem, Mass., that drove people to accuse one another of witchery. In France, there was a revolutionary "justice" fad that triggered mass murder. In the U.S., there were Red Scare fads, which led to the needless destruction of many lives. In China, there was the Red Guard fad, which looks a lot like the ideological lunacy cooked up in American universities and now wrecking every basic institution in the western world.

And there was the covid fad -- actually, a kind of religion with its own sacred text (CDC memos), its own high priest (Fauci), its own holy garment (the mask), and its own sacrament (the vaccine). The entire edifice upon which covid lockdowns and mask and vaccine hysteria rested has fallen apart, but the social harm caused will endure.

The virus was truly dangerous to some, and no one doubts that extra precautions were needed, especially among the vulnerable. But forcing healthy kids to wear disgusting masks for hours on end, month after month, was pathological.

I'm so glad my parents couldn't afford Vans shoes and Ocean Pacific shirts. I had no choice but to decide that I didn't care about that fad. It was a good experience for a kid to have.

And some of us will be glad that our own kids will never have the memory of us consenting, even for a moment, to the hysterics, bullying and unnecessary social and economic destruction that sprang from the response to covid-19.

-- Preston Jones lives in Siloam Springs and works on numerous educational projects, including "War & Life: Discussions with Veterans," which can be found at https://warandlifediscussions.weebly.com/. The opinions expressed are those of the author.