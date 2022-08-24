SILOAM SPRINGS: Panthers’ defense leaning on Stephens, veterans





Siloam Springs returns the bulk of its starters on defense.

Assistant coach Jonathan Johnson took over defensive coordinator duties in the offseason, and the Panthers will run a four-man front look.

Defensive line

Longtime coach Dwain Pippin returns to the varsity staff to coach defensive line, a position he's coached for a significant portion of his career.

Junior Justin Burton (5-7, 248) returns up front as the only starter from last season. He'll man a defensive tackle position.

"He did a good job as a sophomore," said head coach Brandon Craig. "He's a very strong kid. He's a short, power-packed player that can use his leverage and strength to his advantage."

Sophomore Christian Mendez (6-3, 199) mans a defensive end.

"He's going to be a sophomore, but he's got a good build to him," Craig said. "He's a long athletic kid and he's just learning how to play the position. Once he gets bigger and stronger he could be a big-time player in years to come."

Junior Jason Courtney (5-8, 184) is another defensive end after moving from linebacker. Courtney was working through an injury in the preseason, but the team hopes he'll get back soon.

"There's a toughness to him," Craig said of Courtney. "If we continues to develop, he's going to be a pretty good player on Friday nights."

Sophomore Braxton Majors (5-6, 173) has been getting reps at another defensive tackle position and nose guard.

"He's a tough kid who really knows how to take on blocks well," Craig said. "He does a good job of giving everything he's got on each play."

Senior Jonah Sims (5-10, 180) moved in from Kansas, Okla., and will see some time on the defensive line.

Craig said Sims is very strong but is still working on technique.

"Once he figures that out, he's got good speed and he's tough and he'll make an impact," Craig said.

Senior Robert Webb (5-10, 192) rotates in at defensive end and does a good job of playing technique.

Sophomore Jose Palacios (5-5, 186) has shown glimpses of being able to play defensive tackle or nose guard.

Senior Kaiden Vernnon also may see time on the defensive line and will play a lot on special teams.

Offensive starters Saul Urena (5-11, 215), Brock Gold (5-10, 271), Noah Race (6-0, 250) and Noah Beyers (6-0, 210) have also gotten defensive reps in the interior.

Linebacker

Stone Stephens, a senior, is a three-year starter at linebacker for the Panthers.

Stephens (6-0, 193) will head up the linebacking corps from an inside backer position in 2022.

"He's a great kid overall," Craig said. "Great student in classroom -- I can't stay enough good things about him. He'll be the leader of our defense. Most kids look to him for inspiration and leadership. He's a really good Friday night player for us, and it makes a huge difference he's played so many years and knows what to expect."

Manning another linebacker position will be junior George LeRoy (5-10, 183).

LeRoy can play inside or outside linebacker.

"The kid's got a really high motor," Craig said. "He plays fast. He runs to the football. He's got a lot of energy out on the football field. You know he's never going to give up on a play."

Senior Dallion Miller (6-1, 205) has seen a lot of playing time at linebacker the last couple of years.

"He's got good size and good speed," Craig said. "He needs to develop more consistency with his daily skill set, but he's got a lot of tools."

Sophomore Kimber Haggard (5-10, 185) gives the Panthers a good frame and "looks the part" of a linebacker, Craig said.

"He be a guy that develops into a really good player," Craig said. "Obviously coming in as a sophomore he needs to develop strength and speed. He could eventually step up and be a good player."

Sophomore Gage Jones is another up and coming sophomore.

"(Jones) plays the position really physical," Craig said. "He still needs to work on strength and speed as well, but he's got a great attitude. He's a great kid with a bright future long term playing that position."

Craig said running back Jed Derwin (5-8, 195) will play some inside linebacker out of necessity.

"He's played there his whole career," Craig said. "He's physical there, just like he is on the offensive line."

Junior Alberto Olivas (5-7, 161) and sophomore Uriel Paddila (5-5, 152) also work at outside linebacker.

Craig said junior Anthony Sandoval (5-10, 187) may make the move from safety to outside linebacker as well.

"Anthony is a physical kid," Craig said. "He's suited to play that position because of his size."

Alec Pearson (5-11, 147), a sophomore, also may find his way into the playing mix in the linebacking corps.

Safeties

Senior Daxton Moody (5-11, 160) returns to the starting lineup at bandit after missing most of last season with a leg injury suffered at Harrison.

"He's worked there all summer and has a good understanding of what we want defensively," Craig said. "He's the quarterback of our defense. He makes sure we're lined up right."

Moody also had an arm injury early in the year to go with his leg injury. He was able to play with the arm injury, but the leg injury knocked him out for good.

Craig said Moody still battles some pain in that area but is working his way back to 100 percent. His presence should give the Panthers a lift in the secondary.

"He's a playbook guy," Craig said. "He understands the concepts better than other guys. He plays confident and he's a leader for sure."

Sophomore Brock Nall (5-6, 140) also is getting work at bandit.

Senior Caleb Noel (5-10, 140) started at free safety some last season.

"Coming into his second year as a starter, he's got better knowledge of the position," Craig said. "He's pretty good at being physical. He'll come up and hit you."

Sophomores Gio Flores (6-0, 163) can also play free safety if needed, Craig said.

Cornerbacks

Senior Nick Driscoll (5-11, 147), a starter on offense, mans one cornerback position for the Panthers.

"Nick is experienced," Craig said. "He's got good length, he's physical. He loves to come up and tackle people."

Sophomore and Mikey McKinley (5-7, 131) mans the other corner.

Both McKinley and Driscoll also play wide receiver on offense.

Sophomore Ramon Loyo (5-6, 144) has gotten lots of reps this summer as has sophomore Eli Hargett (5-7, 121).

"Both guys need more experience, but they work hard and have great attitudes," Craig said.

Special teams

On special teams, the Panthers return senior placekicker Ronald Mancia, who connected on 22 of 26 extra points and 3 of 4 field goals.

"He's got a great little leg," Craig said. "He'll be able to get a few touchbacks."

Mancia had six touchbacks in 40 kickoffs last season.

Uriel Paddila is the backup place kicker.

Noah Shipp, a sophomore, is seeing reps at punter.

Numbers watch

The Panthers will open the season with around 70 players, including 27 sophomores, many of whom will play quite a bit on both sides of the ball.

"I think the biggest thing we have to do as a coaching staff, because we are going to be so young, is stay positive, help understand it's a growing process," Craig said. "We need to focus on getting better and learning each week so we can be competitive and have a chance to win games."

Craig said numbers in the lower levels are strong, including around 60 kids in seventh grade, 45 in eighth grade and 35 in ninth grade.

"What we need to understand as community and a school, those kids are going to have to continue to play as they get older," Craig said. "A lot of things come their way, a lot of opportunities. But at some point to have a football program, you've got to continue to play. It takes a lot of people to have a football program."

Mark Ross/Special to 2022 Football Preview Siloam Springs senior NIck Driscoll (No. 8) tries to make a tackle against Benton during the 2021 football season.



Mark Ross/Special to 2022 Football Preview Siloam Springs linebacker Stone Stephens (middle) is the leader of the Panthers' defense heading into 2022 season.





