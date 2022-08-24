GENTRY: Pioneers ramping up expectations for 2022

GENTRY -- Third-year Gentry coach Justin Bigham understands the excitement generated by Gentry's 7-4 season a year ago.

The Pioneers won their first six games of the season, lost the next three games but closed out the regular season with a big win over Benton County rival Gravette.

The Pioneers' season ended with a 21-20 loss at Lamar in the opening round of the Class 4A playoffs.

It was an exciting season for Gentry, but Bigham wants the Pioneers to expect more and dream bigger.

"We're super excited about the season," Bigham said. "People keep saying, 'Oh, it's a great year,' and it was good, but my response was, 'If Shiloh and Prairie Grove win seven games, it's a down year.' Elevating that expectation of we're supposed to be a good football team. We expect to be a good football team. We don't expect to win seven games. We expect to win every game. We're not focusing on our opponent, but focusing on how good we can be as a team."

And so it goes for the Pioneers heading into the 2022 campaign, a bit down on numbers with 37 kids, but still plenty of talent to work with.

"We're down a little bit," Bigham said. "A few decided this spring it's not for them. Football's a tough sport. There's a lot of commitment to it. It's a lot of time. We've got 37, but we feel good about all 37 guys."

After graduating 12 seniors last year, Bigham said the Pioneers have a similar-sized 12th-grade class this year.

"This group was my first group of high school kids when I took the job at Gentry, and a bunch of them, this will be their third year starting because we only had four seniors (in 2020)," Bigham said. "They had to play out of necessity quite a bit. At the time you don't like that, but now, looking back, it's a great experience you can't duplicate."

On offense, the Pioneers have five players seeing time at quarterback.

Senior Chris Bell returns as the starter, but given that the Pioneers will use their quarterback to carry the football quite a bit, it only makes sense to have other players ready in case of injury, Bigham said.

"We have roughly five guys that are going to rotate in at quarterback, and they all know where they rank at," Bigham said. "We don't hide it. Quarterback is football. We're going to run it. We understand that comes with the risk of getting hurt, so we try to make sure we have guys that can fill that spot if something happens."

Junior Addison Taylor played some quarterback last year when Bell got hurt.

"Addy came in and did a really good job for us," Bigham said.

Taylor will back up Bell at quarterback and also play some slot receiver.

Seniors Bennett Roberts and Ty Hays also will see some snaps at quarterback, and sophomore Drew Cable will get some reps as well.

Hayes will be counted on as a running back for the Pioneers, along with Taylor, senior Jonathon Corter, sophomore Caydon Koons and junior Demetrius Simmons.

"Between Addy, Chris and Ty, you could have three quarterbacks on the field at one time," Bigham said. "For them to understand how you fit in the whole concept is huge."

The Pioneers are expecting senior Dillon Jarnagan to lead their receiving corps, along with Taylor, senior Braedon Warren, Corter, junior Dillon Owens and senior Tommy Xiong.

Jarnagan, who was a big contributor on defense last season, has impressed Bigham during the offseason.

"Dillon, as a sophomore, was our leading wide receiver," Bigham said. "Last year he kind of took a little bit of a step back. It wasn't anything athletically. Sometimes you have to go back and re-evaluate some of our commitments to the team, that kind of stuff. He helped us a lot last year on defense. He came to me at the end of the season, after the end of that Lamar game, and said, 'Coach I really appreciate you holding us accountable. I'm going to be here every day and I just want to be on the field. He's done just that. He's a dude for us out at receiver. He's got great speed, really good hands, knows how to work a route, knows how to get in open space."

Taylor's familiarity with the quarterback position also helps him out at wide receiver, Bigham said.

"Addy out there is very quarterback friendly because he knows how he wants the route to be run," Bigham said.

Warren is a three-year starter at wide receiver and has "gotten a lot bigger and gotten better every year."

Corter will give the Pioneers an option at an H-Back-type position after playing running back as a sophomore and wide receiver a year ago.

"Corter is a student of the game," Bigham said. "He's always watching film, always asking questions, very knowledgeable of how he fits in, so we felt it was good for him to transition to a tight end/H-back position. He has to know how he fits into the pass concept, but you have to know the box really well to fit the run scheme."

The Pioneers will lean on left tackle senior Logan Heath on the offensive line, who leads the way on the field but also in the weight room, Bigham said.

"He's a great kid. He hasn't missed a summer workout in the three years I've been there," Bigham said. "He's just a yes sir, no sir kid, does whatever you want, anything you need of him. He helps with the youth organization, coaching those kids. He comes to every junior high game. He's always around. Very good young man."

Junior Isaac Jessen mans the tackle on the right side and "he's a really good tackle as well," Bigham said.

For the interior three linemen, the Pioneers have been rotating several players at those spots. Among those are seniors Elijah Lemke, Chris Thao, Dalton Tuttle and juniors Dalton Richardson, Cary Tromp, and Kydon Lynch.

"They're all still up in the air, you know?" Bigham said. "Whoever wants it can come and get it right now."

The Pioneers, running out of a 3-4-4 scheme defensively, would like to two-platoon their personnel on the defensive line.

The Pioneers have got some big bodies on the D-line, like senior Colton Whiteley and junior Dominic Bouyear.

"About 6-1, 360, those body types don't come around very often," Bigham said.

Eduardo Galvan, senior gives the Pioneers a quicker option down there in the trenches, while junior Justin Peasley is a long bigger kid.

Richardson also will play on the defensive line.

Ethan Evans, a senior, moves from outside linebacker down to the defense line to "give us some depth down there," Bigham said.

Junior Jared James will man the Mike linebacker spot, while Roberts will play the other inside linebacker position.

Corter, junior Tucker Hodges play outside backer, while Houston Nance, Cable and Bell all help out at linebacker.

"We try to play very few both ways," Bigham said, with the exception of Corter.

"He's one that will be on the field all the time," Bigham said.

A host of players will see time at cornerback in the secondary, including Xiong, Warren, Hays, Koons, Jodiah Shoffit and Michael Duke.

Jarnagan, Taylor, Dillon Owens and Simmons will all see time at safety.

"Dillon Jarnagan played a lot in the secondary for us at safety last year," Bigham said. "Then Addy Taylor was a starter at safety last year. Dillon Owens is a kid that we just have so much seniority at our skill positions; if we didn't have three-year starters, there's no question he would be a starter in the secondary. ... He's a really good player for us."

Bigham said seniors Lee Vang and Juan Garcia have been rotating at placekicker.

Randy Moll/2022 Football Preview In the first quarter of Gentry's game against Berryville last season, the Pioneers lined up in a tight formation and powered their way forward for a few needed yards when sophomore quarterback Addison Taylor broke free of the formation and ran the ball for Gentry's first touchdown of the night.



Mike Eckels/2022 Football Preview Dillon Jarnagan hits Lions quarterback Rhett Hilger (1) knocking him to the ground late in the third quarter of the 2021 Gentry-Gravette football contest in Gentry.



Randy Moll/2022 Football Preview Gentry quarterback Chris Bell runs the ball behind the blocking of Ty Hayes during play in Gentry against Waldron last season.



Randy Moll/2022 Football Preview Gentry's Logan Heath and Dalton Tuttle put an end to a Berryville run during play in Pioneer Stadium last season.



Corter



Bigham



Heath

