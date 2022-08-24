School Board celebrates start of school year at monthly meeting

The Siloam Springs School Board convened Tuesday, Aug. 16, for its monthly meeting, just a day after the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

The meeting began with middle school principal Jacob Hayward introducing the FCCLA team, which had attended nationals in San Diego over the summer.

The advisor of middle school FCCLA, Bryanna Russell, noted that they took two students on the trip, and they came back with wins under their belts.

"We took Avery Harrison, who competed in Promote and Publicize, an event geared toward recruiting more members to FCCLA in order to help our community even more," Russell said. "We also took Simon Weitemeyer, who competed in Event Management. He created an idea for a fundraiser to help the local hospital."

She continued, saying "It was a good experience. We got to hear different speakers talk about leadership and how to help our community even more."

After the board asked how they did, the students took to the mic to explain their placement.

"I got a bronze, which I'm very proud of," said Harrison. "I'm very excited that I got to compete in a national competition."

Weitemeyer jumped in, saying, "I got a silver award, which was totally unexpected. We're hoping to go to Colorado next summer, so we've got to get them to keep working on it."

Russell concluded, saying, "They worked very hard to get those medals, believe me."

Superintendent Jody Wiggins chimed in to express his support and congratulations.

"I think a round of applause is in order," Wiggins said.

Following the applause, board president Brian Lamb said, "Congratulations guys, we're very proud of you."

The celebrations continued with Clarice Cox from the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association presenting two Parsons Burnette's Scholarships to teachers in the district for furthering their education.

Rachel Colananni, a high school counselor and Michael Smith, a coach and PE teacher at the middle school, were the two recipients of the $2,000 scholarship.

Wiggins then gave his report.

"I would like to report that we had a successful start to the 2022-2023 school year," Wiggins said. "It was an exciting first day to have kids back in the halls."

He noted that enrollment is currently up, approximately 180 kids more than the previous year.

"That's significant," Wiggins said. "That represents about a four percent increase, which is bigger than we've had in a long time. If that holds true over the next few weeks, then that would be a significant factor moving forward involving staffing."

Wiggins continued, saying, "It appears as though we may need to add a kindergarten teacher. We are going to let that settle over the next few days, but current enrollment would suggest that we need to add another kindergarten teacher in order to stay within legal limits."

Wiggins concluded his report, with the meeting shifting to Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick's report.

Patrick began with an annual bullying report, noting that while numbers are low, there are still always things staff and faculty can do to help facilitate those kinds of things throughout the school buildings.

He also invited Tiffany Hansen, of Panther Health and Wellness, to give a year-in-review report.

The meeting eventually shifted to approving the Memorandum of Understanding with the city. After a unanimous approval, school board member Grant Loyd began a discussion about getting school resource officers into every building.

"Protecting the students is a community-wide ordeal, not just a school one," said Loyd.

Wiggins responded, saying, "I have had some initial conversations, and I think the city is willing to work with us. They are willing to work toward the goal of getting an SRO at every campus."

After a brief executive session, the board returned to approve new hires and resignations.

The following are the approved hires:

• Megan Rodgers, Allen 1st Grade

• Bailey McAbee, Allen 2nd Grade

• Christina Conley, Allen Math Interventionist

• Cristina Penate, Southside 3rd Grade Literacy/Social Studies

• Mary Elizabeth Dockins, Middle School English Language Arts

• Brian Morsman, High School Engineering

• Cassie Keen, High School Medical Professions

The following are approved resignations:

• Allison Carter, High School Physics/Engineering/Computer Science

• Howard Sims, Grades 3-5 ALE

• Zach King, Middle School English Language Arts

• Carrie Brown, High School Medical Professions.