‘Serve Siloam’ an important event for new JBU students

On Friday, John Brown University's new student orientation was in full swing with the annual Serve Siloam event.

The event sees new students, orientation leaders and faculty all working together to serve nonprofits, churches and other organizations in Siloam Springs.

Jake Unruh, a new student at JBU studying graphic design, was one of many who embarked Friday morning to help out around town. He was stationed at the Siloam Springs Museum. "Serve Siloam was a super unique experience. I got especially lucky because I got to help out at the museum."

Unruh, who came in from out of state, said that it was fun to be able to learn about Siloam Springs.

"It was nice to be able to help someone in the community, especially someone who is so well versed in the history of Siloam Springs," he said. "I felt that even though I was a random kid from Colorado, I was able to be deeply exposed to Siloam Springs."

Serve Siloam has become a staple of JBU's orientation process, and one that Unruh says is bringing all the energy. "Overall it was super inviting, and made me feel at home. Everyone was so kind and the energy was so palpable, I couldn't help but be excited to be here in Siloam Springs and be a part of JBU."

Chaney Odden, a junior at JBU who served as an orientation leader this year, was stationed at Community Christian Fellowship, helping sanitize and clean areas of the church. "I think it's important to serve Siloam, because this is the new community that you're going to be in for who knows how many years. If you want to make this place your home, you have to invest in it, and the people here will invest in you. We're just trying to make everyone's lives easier."

Charlie Muessemeyer, Executive Director of the Dogwood Literacy Council, is one of many community remembers who was on the receiving end of JBU's service last week.

"Serve Siloam helped Dogwood Literacy by carrying boxes of books up four flights of stairs. They also carried tables, chairs and other various items from the old Dogwood location to the new location on the top floor of the Methodist Church's ministry center."

The Dogwood Literacy Council, which has been undergoing the process of moving for most of this year, is working on setting up in a new location, all while classes start this week.

While the Serve Siloam event lasts just over two hours, recipients of their service say that the hardworking helpers get days worth of work done in that amount of time.

Muessemeyer says that the move has been a challenge.

"Dogwood has not been able to use the elevator because it has not been inspected yet," she said. "It was so nice to have the JBU students come in and get to know about Dogwood Literacy, see the new place, and help with the move. These 25 plus students were able to finish our move by bringing over hundreds of books."

She continued, saying "I am so encouraged by having new students from JBU come in and help. I am so happy to be in our new beautiful space with the help of these students."

Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader Two students help install new mulch at Bob Henry Park during JBU's Serve Siloam event on Friday.



Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader Students and faculty help distribute fresh mulch at Bob Henry Park during JBU's Serve Siloam event on Friday.



Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader Students help clean bathrooms at Community Christian Fellowship during JBU's Serve Siloam event on Friday.



Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader A students orientation leader cuts branches from up in a tree at Community Christian Fellowship during JBU Orientation's Serve Siloam event on Friday.



Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader Returning student Abigail Lawler helps unload boxes from a trailer while helping Dogwood Literacy Council during their move. Lawler, an orientation leader for JBU, was participating in JBU's Serve Siloam event on Friday.



Spencer Bailey/Herald Leader A pile of newly moved boxes sits on the floor of the new Dogwood Literacy Council space after JBU students assisted with their move during JBU's Serve Siloam event on Friday.


