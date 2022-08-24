Siloam Springs football schedule

Siloam Springs football
DateOpponentTime
Aug. 26at Rogers Heritage7 p.m.
Sept. 2Alma7 p.m.
Sept. 9at Greenbrier*7 p.m.
Sept. 16Greenwood*7 p.m.
Sept. 23at Lake Hamilton*7 p.m.
Sept. 30Russellville*7 p.m.
Oct. 7at Pulaski Academy*7 p.m.
Oct. 14LR Christian*7 p.m.
Oct. 21at Mountain Home*7 p.m.
Nov. 4Van Buren*7 p.m.
* 6A-West Conference
Siloam Springs JV football
DateOpponentTime
Aug. 22Springdale Har-Ber(n)
Aug. 29Alma7 p.m.
Sept. 12Gentry5:30 p.m.
Sept. 19at Springdale5:30 p.m.
Sept. 26at Van Buren7 p.m.
Oct. 3Prairie Grove7 p.m.
Oct. 10Huntsville5:30 p.m.
Oct. 17at Bentonville5:30 p.m.
Oct. 24Rogers Heritage7 p.m.
Oct. 31at Shiloh Christian7 p.m.