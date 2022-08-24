Sign in
Siloam Springs football schedule

by Graham Thomas | August 24, 2022 at 4:00 a.m.

Siloam Springs football

DateOpponentTime

Aug. 26at Rogers Heritage7 p.m.

Sept. 2Alma7 p.m.

Sept. 9at Greenbrier*7 p.m.

Sept. 16Greenwood*7 p.m.

Sept. 23at Lake Hamilton*7 p.m.

Sept. 30Russellville*7 p.m.

Oct. 7at Pulaski Academy*7 p.m.

Oct. 14LR Christian*7 p.m.

Oct. 21at Mountain Home*7 p.m.

Nov. 4Van Buren*7 p.m.

* 6A-West Conference

Siloam Springs JV football

DateOpponentTime

Aug. 22Springdale Har-Ber(n)

Aug. 29Alma7 p.m.

Sept. 12Gentry5:30 p.m.

Sept. 19at Springdale5:30 p.m.

Sept. 26at Van Buren7 p.m.

Oct. 3Prairie Grove7 p.m.

Oct. 10Huntsville5:30 p.m.

Oct. 17at Bentonville5:30 p.m.

Oct. 24Rogers Heritage7 p.m.

Oct. 31at Shiloh Christian7 p.m.

Print Headline: Siloam Springs football schedule

