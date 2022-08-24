SSHS golfers compete against Harrison, Alma

The Siloam Springs boys golf team picked up a pair of wins last week, defeating Harrison in a home match on Wednesday, Aug. 17, and then picking up a road win at Alma on Thursday, Aug. 18.

Against Harrison, the Panthers outshot the Goblins 190-204 in a nine-hole match at the Course at Sager's Crossing.

A.J. Moore and Nate Vachon each carded a 44, while Landon Pool shot 50, Cam Blackfox 52 and Will Van Asche 56.

Liam Dupre led Harrison with a 43 and was the overall medalist, while Jack Magness shot 45, Kason Hilligoss 57, Jayden Martin 59 and Rian Disney 65.

In junior varsity action for Siloam Springs, Jaxson Devoe shot , Corbin Crook 63, Jackson Doornbos 65, Jack Birr 66 and Jake Mehlburger 70.

Against Alma, the Panthers outshot the Airedales 348-381 in an 18-hole match at River Valley Golf Course.

Moore led the way with a 77 for overall medalist, while Pool shot 89, Blackfox 90, Vachon and Van Asche each with 92.

Alma's Miles Kendrick shot 85, followed by Piercen Howell 90, Matthew Rodgers 95 and Byron Standridge 111.

Lincoln had two boys participate but did not field a team score. Kase Ingram shot 86 and Bryson Karber 118.

Girls

Siloam Springs picked up a one-stroke win against Harrison on Aug. 17, defeating the Lady Goblins 170-171.

Brooke Ross and Reese Sutulovich each shot 54 to lead the Lady Panthers, while Jasmin Labitad shot 62 and Bailey Church 64.

Harrison's Jacklyn Tapley shot a 50 for medalist, while Ava Young shot 59, Harper Sessions 62, Lydia Herman 62 and Ella Ramsey 63.

The Lady Panthers finished second in an 18-hole match against Alma and Lincoln.

Lincoln shot a team score of 336, while Siloam Springs was at 339 and Alma had two individuals and did not field a team score.

Sutulovich led Siloam Springs with a 102, followed by Ross 114 and Mackenzie Sontag 123.

Kaylin Osnes led Lincoln with 107, followed by Kristen Rhine 111, Makenna Doyle 118, and Morgan Reeves 121.

Alma's Presli Taylor led all golfers with a 85, while Marlee Cedillo had 106.

Up next

Siloam Springs is scheduled to host Springdale High and Springdale Har-Ber on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at the Course at Sager's Crossing. The Panthers and Lady Panthers will then host Van Buren and Bentonville on Aug. 31 in the final home match of the season.