Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Police Chief Allan Gilbert (center), welcomes new officers Ben Taylor, Esteban Gallegos, Daniel Newton and Prentice Carter during the city board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs Police Chief Allan Gilbert (center) welcomes new officers Ben Taylor, Esteban Gallegos, Daniel Newton and Prentice Carter during the city board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16.



Print Headline: SSPD welcomes new officers

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content