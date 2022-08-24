Tennis teams compete at Fort Smith Southside

The Siloam Springs tennis teams opened their season at Fort Smith Southside on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

The Mavericks won the overall matches for boys and girls, each by a 3-1 score.

However, Siloam Springs picked up victories in both No. 1 singles.

In boys, Bryan Tran defeated Southside's Maxwell Martin 6-2.

At No. 2 singles, Siloam Springs' Jadon Gill lost to Southside's Joshua Jenkins 6-3.

At No. 1 doubles, the team of Ezekiel Becan and Gill lost to Southside's pair of Luke Nelson and Ethan Kamolsiri 6-3.

The No. 2 doubles team of Eliot Posey and Brayden Ratliff lost to Southside's team of Conor Seiter and Dashawn Cain.

In girls, Siloam Springs' top singles player Ohla Los defeated Southside's Ellie Coleman 6-1.

At No. 2 singles, Lauren Naustvik lost to Southside's Caroline Beneux 6-0.

The No. 1 doubles team of Ava Anglin and Maribel Riley lost to Southside's team of Alijandra Lira abd Lili Bartsch 6-0.

The No. 2 doubles team of Cindy Chavez-Vasquez and Korbynn Briggs lost to Southside's team of 6-3 Alena Blackburn and Charlize Buie.

"For our first match of the season, I think we're off to a strong start," said coach Clay Taylor. "We have a great foundation to build upon for the 2022 season. Our returning players have improved so much since last season, and our new players are quickly developing into confident players on the court."

The tennis teams are back in action at 4 p.m. Thursday at home against Russellville.