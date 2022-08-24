HEALTHY LIVING: The power of a pep talk

If you're active, you already know that pushing your body to new goals can be uncomfortable. If only you had someone around to talk you through it, right?

Good news – that someone could be you.

A study published in the journal The Sport Psychologist looked at ultramarathon runners, who run distances longer than the standard 26.2-mile marathon. Some of the athletes took a motivational self-talk class, while others did not. Although there was little difference in race results, the self-talk group reported the additional training helped them get through the race.

Talking the talk

The U.S. Department of Defense says self-talk phrases build confidence, reduce nervousness and improve mood – all of which can help you overcome the intimidation of an intense workout. For example:

• "I can do this" or "Let's go" builds energy and prepares you for what's to follow.

• "Take a deep breath" reminds you to breathe properly.

• "I'm OK" helps you remain calm and alleviate stress.

• Repeating "Focus" helps you concentrate on the task at hand.

Talking to yourself may be awkward at first, but remember that elite athletes and trained soldiers are using the same technique to boost their motivation and performance. If it works for them, it may be worth a try.

Your mind on exercise

If you've ever felt happier after taking a walk on a sunny day or felt relaxed and ready to tackle the workday after a morning spin class, you likely know exercise can positively affect your mood. Still, you may not realize just how powerful the connection is.

Cardiovascular exercise can help lower stress levels, as well as ease anger and the symptoms of depression and anxiety. The American College of Sports Medicine notes that exercise affects certain neurotransmitters in the brain, similar to how an antidepressant works.

Exercise doesn't just affect your mood – it may also improve your memory. A January 2018 review published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society found that aerobic exercise may help delay the progression of Alzheimer's disease and improve cognitive function. To conduct their review, researchers assessed the results of 19 studies that lasted between eight weeks and six months.

They found that older adults with or at risk for Alzheimer's disease who exercised an average of 30 to 60 minutes at least 3.5 days a week scored 69 percent higher on cognitive function tests at the end of the study periods than those who did not exercise.

