SILOAM SPRINGS: Youthful Panthers turn page on offense

The Siloam Springs offense loses two All-State players from a year ago in quarterback Hunter Talley and offensive lineman Jace Sutulovich, along with All-Conference H-back/tight end Brendan Lashley.

Talley had a remarkable season in 2021, rushing 185 times for 1,164 yards and 19 touchdowns. He also completed 163 of 301 passes for 2,236 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Talley wound up signing as a preferred walk-on at the University of Arkansas, playing the tight end position.

One of Talley's favorite targets was Lashley, who hauled in 64 receptions for 919 yards and eight touchdowns.

And helping protect them on the offensive line was Sutulovich, who signed with the Air Force Academy.

All three were starters since their sophomore years.

It will be a new look on offense for the Panthers, who hit the reset button and will be counting on several sophomores during the 2022 season.

Quarterback

The Panthers will be turning to a sophomore at quarterback in young gunslinger Jackson Still.

Still (5-foot-10, 158 pounds) led the ninth-grade team to a 5-5 record in the rugged Northwest Arkansas Conference last season, including a pair of wins over Fayetteville White.

"He's very athletic and is able to make plays outside of the pocket," Craig said. "He runs the ball well, and overall he is a pretty good athlete. He was able to do a lot for our ninth-grade team through improvising or freelancing. He's able to extend plays. As an offense that's what you want, extend plays with mobility and athleticism outside the pocket."

Still is still learning the playbook, Craig said, and there's a lot of mental work and film study involved.

"As long as he stays focused and doesn't get frustrated he's going to have a chance to be a really good quarterback," Craig said.

Craig pointed out that it's important to remember Still is just one of many sophomores who will be playing varsity minutes.

"We have to be patient," he said. "We've tried to be really patient this summer, have to remain patient and smart about his touches. We just have to do a good job of managing him and not letting him get too high or too low and helping him grow as a quarterback."

Senior Nick Driscoll (5-11, 147), a starter at wide receiver and on defense, is the backup quarterback. Driscoll took lots of snaps at quarterback in the spring, but it was decided he could best help the Panthers playing elsewhere.

"Nick is able to do multiple things for us, play inside or outside wide receiver, jump over and play defensive back," Craig said. "Lots of different abilities, lot of toughness and lot of leadership. Between him and Jackson, talking with Nick, he felt he could do more for our team in those positions than at quarterback."

If the Panthers go to a third quarterback, sophomore Gio Flores (6-0, 163) would be the option. Flores will play multiple positions on offense, including slot receiver and running back.

"There's things he can do that give us flexibility," Craig said.

Sophomore Dane Marlatt (5-6, 147) should be the Panthers' junior varsity quarterback.

Running back

Junior Jed Derwin heads up the Panthers' running backs after rushing for 431 yards on 92 carries and scoring three touchdowns as a sophomore in 2021.

"Jed's definitely our No. 1 running back," Craig said. "He's very strong kid, very knowledgeable. Just grading him out this summer, he's at 90 to 95 percent as far as getting things done correctly"

Derwin (5-8, 195) showed flashes last season, including a 128-yard performance on 10 carries in the Panthers' win against Pea Ridge. He also had 71 yards on 19 carries against Russellville.

"He's a workhorse, definitely a down hill player, brings a punch, hard to tackle," Craig said. "If he gets in space, he's got a burst in him and the ability to make some breakaway runs."

Flores will also line up in the backfield at times and well as split out wide.

"We want to get him touches," Craig said.

Juniors Silas Tugwell (5-7, 144) and Cooper Church (5-6, 141) both had productive summers, Craig said.

"Cooper Church has improved and has a lot of speed," Craig said. "His toughness overall, he's shown a great deal of improvement as far as running the football.

"Silas has a ton of ability, breakaway speed, he's going to get some touches. The biggest thing with him is learning how to put his foot down and get into the end zone."

H-back/Tight end

The Panthers are working to develop experience at the position this year.

"It's a position asking kid to do multiple roles," Craig said. "You have to block and be physical. You also have to catch the ball and make some plays. Brendan was really good at that -- big shoes to fill."

Sophomore Rustan Pickup (5-11, 185), a move in from Oklahoma, has done a good job this summer, Craig said.

"He's a good kid who works hard," Craig said. "He has a good attitude."

So has sophomore Noah Shipp (6-1, 205).

"Noah has all the physical tools you can ask for," Craig said. "He's got to step up his game. He could definitely have an impact if he wanted to."

Wide receiver

The Panthers have valuable experience returning at wide receiver to help our their sophomore quarterback.

Senior Jonathon Graves (6-5, 172) is back at the X receiver after catching 32 passes for 369 yards and four touchdowns.

"Jonny Graves returns at X, big tall kid with a little speed," Craig said. "He'll go get the football. Length is obviously a strength. He should be our leading receiver."

On the other side of the field at Z, the Panthers have another lengthy option in junior Cameron Stafford (6-2, 165). Stafford, the younger brother of former Panther wideout Oren Stafford, caught seven passes for 50 yards as a sophomore in 2021.

"Big tall kid, need to develop strength and speed," Craig said.

Both Stafford and Graves have been injured for a good bit of the summer, allowing for younger kids to get reps.

Sophomore Mikey McKinley (5-7, 131) is one of those 10th graders.

"Mikey is a kid that has another gear," Craig said. "A little smaller but definitely a ballplayer. He knows how to go and get the ball, which is always exciting to have a kid like that."

Also getting work is junior Quinton Motsinger (5-6, 140).

"He's a little smaller in stature but runs really good routes," Craig said. "He has a burst after the catch ... He's really knowledgeable about our playbooks."

Senior Nick Driscoll mans the inside Y position after catching 20 passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns as a junior.

Sophomore Chaise Tighlman (5-5, 120) made plays over the summer and is "definitely on our radar."

Sophomore Gio Flores may split out wide some, while senior Jace Mackey (5-5, 149) will play some at wideout and on special teams.

"I feel like kids that get a chance to play varsity level and come back for a second and third year they're always going to be better," Craig said. "Friday night fast is what we call it. You'v got to get up to speed. Friday nights are faster than Monday nights."

Offensive line

Siloam Springs returns only one starter on the offensive line, with the notable loss of All-State tackle Jace Sutulovich to graduation.

The Panthers will turn to junior Saul Urena (5-11, 215) to man the left tackle position in place of the departed Sutulovich.

"He's definitely our most physical kid," Craig said of Urena. "One of the strongest kids in the weight room. He played side-by-side with Jace last year and got a lot of great experience. He needs to take a step up and be a leader on our offensive line."

Junior Brock Gold (5-10, 271) mans the left guard beside Urena.

"Brock is a very physical kid, what I call a football kid," Craig said. "He grew up playing it, has a passion for it. He's done a good job. I think he's going to be a special player for us."

Senior Blake Brown (5-10, 225) could play center or right guard for the Panthers.

"Blake has made tremendous progress over the last couple of years," Craig said. "He's really smart, understands what Coach (Justin) Wood is wanting him to do."

Junior Noah Race (6-0, 250) is the Panthers' right tackle.

"He's a pretty athletic kid," Craig said. "He's still learning the offensive playbook but he has a good understanding of it. He needs to be more physical. He has the ability to help our football team."

The Panthers have used Shane Rowbotham (6-1, 244) at guard, center and tackle.

"He's going to have to play for sure," Craig said. "He definitely has all the tools, it's just a matter of sharpening those things up. ... We feel like he's going to be a pretty good player for us eventually."

Junior Noah Beyers (6-0, 210) has moved to offensive line from H-back/tight end. He'll play either guard or center.

Craig said the Panthers made the move out of necessity.

"He's still learning the playbook and learning how to be physical," Craig said. "He's got good feet, pretty athletic."

Mark Ross/Special to 2022 Football Preview Senior wide receiver Jonathon Graves is Siloam Springs' leading returning receiver for the 2022 season.

