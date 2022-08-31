A short history on Simon Sager

In 1839, a German immigrant and his family acquired land near the headwaters of a small creek in Northwest Arkansas. How they ended up where they did, close to the Indian Territory in the backwoods of a backward state, is anybody's guess. But they seemed determined to make a go of it, and so they did.

The patriarch of the family was a man named Simon Sager. He was already a skilled carpenter, having learned that trade from his father in Germany, and he extended his abilities to include farming and ranching. So Sager, his wife and five children, plus a brother and a cousin, settled in to establish their lives in a place that would soon be called Hico, later Siloam Springs, Arkansas.

For more than 20 years, the family prospered. During that time, Sager found work in the Cherokee Nation, and that work included helping build schools in Tahlequah, Okla., the capital of the Nation. He continued farming and ranching, and his efforts were successful.

But then the Civil War came to Northwest Arkansas, and with it came the chaos and lawlessness that are inherent during armed conflict.

One day in August of 1864, a company of Pin Indians showed up at the cabin in which the family lived. ("Pin" Indians were Cherokee, who were technically linked to the Union. They were given distinctive pins for the purpose of identification.) They were apparently aware that one of Sager's sons was fighting for the Confederacy and wanted to interrogate the older Sager about where the younger one could be found.

"Allow me to go get my hat," Simon Sager asked, and turned his back to go into his cabin. An individual in the company of Pin Indians, either fearing that the old man was going to get a weapon, or maybe just out of malicious impulse, shot Simon Sager in the back of the head.

The company then left, and Sager's wife and a 17-year-old daughter named Amna were tasked with burying Simon Sager by themselves. (All other family men were either at war or were hiding in fear of the roving bands of outlaws.)

That 17-year-old daughter would later be courted by – and would marry - a former Confederate Cavalryman named Jehu Thomas Chastain. At the beginning of the 20th Century they would help raise their grandson, Howard Chastain, my grandfather.

I have often considered writing a screenplay featuring my ancestors during the Civil War. But I fear if I started, it would end up being longer than Tolstoy's "War and Peace." Maybe I'll just stick with the short stories.

*Simon Sager's grave is located in a small grassy area at the corner of East Tahlequah and Siloam Place, close to a water tower overlooking Sager Creek. The neighborhood around the site is the original location of the community called Hico.

*The cabin built by Simon Sager in the mid-19th Century can be found on the JBU campus, behind Bill George Arena.

