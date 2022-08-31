Arrests and citations

Aug. 22
• Toni A Brown, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Troy Nathanial Tate, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Elizabeth L Gifford, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Jayson Arthur Devore, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 23
• Harley Ryan Jones, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Lance William Beierschmitts, 37, arrested in connection with theft of property.
• Juan Arrona, 32, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; public intoxication -- drinking in public.
• Megan Nicole Mott, 27, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; public intoxication -- drinking in public.
Aug. 24
• Juvenile, 11, cited in connection with terroristic threatening.
• Paulina Elvira Sacalxot, 46, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Timothy Rhoshawn McGee, 33, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements; possession of firearms by certain persons.
• Desiree Nicole Stine, 29, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Krystal Dawn Hernandez, 44 arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.
• Joseph Austin Lane Frost Moon, 25, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.
• Christopher David Hodge, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Patricia Gayle Nix, 58, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Cassandra Elizabeth Marlett, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Randal Kade Jaber, 68, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
Aug. 25
• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Kenneth Heath Rutledge, 32, arrested in connection with theft of property; possession of a controlled substance.
• Thomas Edward Vandenburg, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Rusty Wayne Escobedo, 42, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 26
• Natasha Nicole Hernandez, 30 cited in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor third degree.
* Marcus King Welch, 30, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.
• Lakota Sue Winkler, 22, cited in connection with theft of property.
• Nelson Leon Amos, 71, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.
• Jake Garnett Yarberry, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Udiel Mister Zamora-Rosales, 23, cited in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
Aug. 27
• Cheyenne Marie Kite, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Joshua Eugene Jones, 18, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor.
• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with purchase or possession of alcohol by minor.
• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with purchase or possession of alcohol by minor; fleeing.
• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor.
• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with purchase or possession of alcohol by minor; social host.
• Udiel Mister Zamora-Rosales, 23, arrested in connection with theft of property; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest; residential burglary -- commercial burglary.
• Trevor J Wooodcock, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Tyre'onna Zy'quaisha Chambliss, 18, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; domestic battering - third degree.
• Zachary Taylor McKnight, 31, arrested in connection with criminal contempt; possession of a controlled substance.
Aug. 28
• Michael Ellis Williams, 55, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor first degree; driving or boating while intoxicated; careless/prohibitive driving.
• Calvin James White, 37, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; battery in the third degree.
• Gregory Christopher Mollica, 53, cited in connection with failure to appear.