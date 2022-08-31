Arrests and citations

Aug. 22

• Toni A Brown, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Troy Nathanial Tate, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Elizabeth L Gifford, 44, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Jayson Arthur Devore, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 23

• Harley Ryan Jones, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Lance William Beierschmitts, 37, arrested in connection with theft of property.

• Juan Arrona, 32, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

• Megan Nicole Mott, 27, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; public intoxication -- drinking in public.

Aug. 24

• Juvenile, 11, cited in connection with terroristic threatening.

• Paulina Elvira Sacalxot, 46, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Timothy Rhoshawn McGee, 33, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements; possession of firearms by certain persons.

• Desiree Nicole Stine, 29, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Krystal Dawn Hernandez, 44 arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

• Joseph Austin Lane Frost Moon, 25, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear.

• Christopher David Hodge, 26, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Patricia Gayle Nix, 58, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Cassandra Elizabeth Marlett, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Randal Kade Jaber, 68, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

Aug. 25

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Kenneth Heath Rutledge, 32, arrested in connection with theft of property; possession of a controlled substance.

• Thomas Edward Vandenburg, 19, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Rusty Wayne Escobedo, 42, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aug. 26

• Natasha Nicole Hernandez, 30 cited in connection with endangering the welfare of a minor third degree.

* Marcus King Welch, 30, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

• Lakota Sue Winkler, 22, cited in connection with theft of property.

• Nelson Leon Amos, 71, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree.

• Jake Garnett Yarberry, 34, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Udiel Mister Zamora-Rosales, 23, cited in connection with criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

Aug. 27

• Cheyenne Marie Kite, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Joshua Eugene Jones, 18, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor.

• Juvenile, 15, cited in connection with purchase or possession of alcohol by minor.

• Juvenile, 14, cited in connection with purchase or possession of alcohol by minor; fleeing.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with purchase, possession of intoxicating liquor by minor.

• Juvenile, 16, cited in connection with purchase or possession of alcohol by minor; social host.

• Udiel Mister Zamora-Rosales, 23, arrested in connection with theft of property; resisting arrest -- refusal to submit to arrest; residential burglary -- commercial burglary.

• Trevor J Wooodcock, 36, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tyre'onna Zy'quaisha Chambliss, 18, arrested in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member; domestic battering - third degree.

• Zachary Taylor McKnight, 31, arrested in connection with criminal contempt; possession of a controlled substance.

Aug. 28

• Michael Ellis Williams, 55, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; endangering the welfare of a minor first degree; driving or boating while intoxicated; careless/prohibitive driving.

• Calvin James White, 37, arrested in connection with assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; battery in the third degree.

• Gregory Christopher Mollica, 53, cited in connection with failure to appear.