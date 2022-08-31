Community raises money for Whisk and Spool Bakery

For Trish Lynn, the owner and main baker at Whisk and Spool Bakery, the past few years haven't exactly been a piece of cake.

However, Lynn says that the Siloam Springs community has gotten her through thick and thin.

"I've been baking in downtown Siloam for 10 years," said Lynn. "My first professional baking job was at 28 Springs, where I eventually became head pastry chef. From there, I moved on to The Cafe on Broadway and baked there for five years. Then on to Market 111 until they closed in November 2019."

A staple of the community, Lynn says that working at local places helped her network.

"During my time baking at these restaurants, I made a lot of friends in the community," she said. "I started my own business in 2016, teaching sewing and baking lessons. When Covid hit, teaching ended. I kept baking from my home though."

Lynn's business expanded, and she set out to open her own place. The bakery opened in 2020, a year known for its difficulties.

"The first year the bakery was open was challenging, as expected, but also very rewarding," said Lynn. "I hired a staff of two part-time employees and took on most of the work myself."

From the pandemic to her own personal health problems, Lynn has had to push through from the beginning, and she says that Siloam Springs has been behind her the whole way.

"In March of this year, a crisis hit," said Lynn. "I was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer with all the doctors appointments and tests, I missed quite a bit of work. There was no one to do my job for me."

Lynn, who was juggling both the baking and the business side of things, was forced to make some tough decisions.

"I had to turn down baking orders because I couldn't be there as much," she said. "This affected our sales. I ended up being completely off work for two months this summer, recovering from two different surgeries."

She continued, saying "Our sales plummeted while I was away, despite the efforts of my two employees, many volunteers and our devoted customers. It was impossible to maintain previous revenue without me working but I knew I'd be back to work soon."

Lynn had never taken out a loan for the business and started it with basically no startup money.

"I purchased all the equipment used, mainly from Facebook Marketplace, using money I made sewing masks for Covid protection in 2020," she said. "My plan was to never have a loan for the shop. Yet I didn't feel right about closing either."

That's when the baker turned to the community for help.

"I thought about crowd-funding," she said. "I thought about two things. One, I bet folks around here have no idea we are in distress. Two, I bet people far away would like to help out. I thought doing a GoFundMe might raise awareness and give long distance supporters a way to help."

The original goal was $2,600 to help pay for rent, materials, ingredients, wages and other expenses. Lynn was happy to report that it surpassed the goal and raised $4,680.

"I couldn't believe the response! In three hours, the goal amount had been raised and surpassed. And people kept giving! I only posted the link on the shop Facebook & Instagram pages and my personal Facebook page. I asked people to share it too," said Lynn.

She continued, saying "There were donors I didn't know at all. Donors from far away. Donors who didn't know we were struggling. Donors who just cared. I was filled to the brim with gratitude. I felt hope. Hope that we will keep going. Mostly though the outpouring told me that people wanted the business to keep going."

Lynn explained that the money raised has given the shop a chance to get back on its feet, and take the pressure off of her returning back to work sooner than she should.

However, she is ready to be back and in the thick of it.

"I am feeling great now and have been working a lot," she said. "I'm excited to take on more orders, get back to making wedding cakes, and hosting events in our new event space The Parlor. And the best news is, I'm cancer free!"

Lynn says that, despite the challenges, she's looking forward to what comes next.

"It's been quite a ride this year," she said. "I'm really looking forward to our future though. And I'll be forever thankful to all the people who helped save the shop."