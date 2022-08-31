Directors address traffic, general fund’s dependence on utility transfers

Editor's note: The Herald-Leader is publishing a series about the goals city directors decided to pursue for the next two years during an April 14 workshop at the Siloam Springs Public Library with City Administrator Phillip Patterson and Mayor Judy Nation. The board informally chose 11 out of 48 proposed goals to focus on over the next two years. The board approved the 2023-2024 goals during the Aug. 2 city board meeting.

This week the Herald-Leader will focus on Goal #s five and six -- traffic and dependence on utility transfers to the general fund.

City directors adopted a goal centered on traffic, which included developing a plan to address speeding, calming traffic on local streets and updating and replacing the traffic code with the Uniform Traffic Manual.

They also adopted a goal relating to finance, which includes developing a plan for reducing the city's general fund's dependence on utility fund transfers.

The first goal addressed was centered on speeding and traffic concerns and flashing road signs. The speeding and traffic goals came from Directors Mindy Hunt and Carol Smiley.

Director David Allen said he was in favor of the flashing signs like the one on Dawn Hill Road, which displays a driver's speed as well as flashing red and blue lights for motorists who are driving over the speed limit, but questioned why it was located so close to the intersection of Mount Olive Street and Dawn Hill Road.

Patterson told Allen that the sign was intended for drivers traveling south on Dawn Hill Road. Patterson also said when the city gets speeding complaints it deploys a stealth radar system for a week and monitors drivers.

"So if the speed limit is 30 (miles per hour) and the 85th percentile, meaning 85 percent of the people are driving 33 and less, well there's probably not a significant speeding problem," Patterson said.

He also said if the directors want, the city can buy more of those flashing signs. Patterson also said the problem with the flashing light signs is when the city puts them up, the person who complains wants them up permanently.

The city needs to establish a policy that states the signs will not be put up unless the 85th percentile's speed is 10 miles or greater over the posted speed, Patterson said.

Smiley said this is something the city needs to work on because she has seen a lot of comments regarding speeding and she is in favor of the flashing signs.

"I do think we need to address speeding on some of the side streets," Smiley said. "People even speed down my street and I don't even know how to do that."

Another goal Smiley recommended is that the traffic situation on Tulsa Street around Southside Elementary needs to be addressed.

Allen said this goal was the most important goal because it involves children. Patterson said the city and school system are already in a partnership to address the issue.

Patterson also said the city's guide has traffic codes which state the speed limit in the city is 30 miles per hour unless posted.

He said the city is also trying to figure out a way to establish a traffic committee and maybe revamp the speed limit and pull it out of city code and let the committee adjust it without having to adopt it by ordinance.

There are also speed limit signs, stop signs and four-way signs that are not in code which do not need to be adopted by ordinance, Patterson said.

"If you adopt it by the Uniform Traffic Manual and you adopt the code, you will abide by uniform traffic signs and if you violate it you get cited," Patterson said.

Going back to the issue of speeding, Patterson recommended coming up with a policy surrounding flashing signs and/or speed bumps.

The city found a speed bump that fire trucks can go through without slowing down because the speed bump comes in two different pieces, Patterson said. The problem is an ambulance would have to slow down because it is not as light as a fire truck, Patterson said.

He went on to say that firefighters and EMTs would not be supportive of this. The city can come up with positives about flashing signs and if the board approves it Patterson said the city can try that.

The city directors approved this goal.

Patterson then moved to the next goal of developing and implementing a plan for reducing the general fund's dependency on transfers from the utility fund. The goal passed without any discussion from the city directors.