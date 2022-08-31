Eighth-grade football team falls to Alma

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade football team dropped a 16-8 loss to Alma on Monday, Aug. 29, at Panther Stadium.

The Airedales rolled out to a 16-0 lead in the first half.

Alma's Daniel Rodriguez kicked a field goal in the second quarter to take a 3-0 lead, followed later in the quarter a pair of touchdowns, including a 49-yard touchdown as time expired in the first half from quarterback Chase Parker to Izaac Plourde.

Siloam Springs scored its touchdown on a 37-yard reception by Matthew Borjes from Corbin Allen. Allen also hit passes of 16 yards to Borjes, 13 yards to Fredy Renderos, and 15 yards to Kolton Driscoll on the drive.

Allen finished with 7 of 11 passing for 94 yards passing. The Panthers rushed six times for 19 yards.