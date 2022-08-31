Fourth annual NWA Pipe and Tobacco Show Held

Ash and Ember hosted the fourth annual NWA Pipe and Tobacco Show on Saturday, Aug. 27, on the property shared by Ash and Ember and Creekside Taproom.

Jim Gibbens, the owner of Ash and Ember, said he has hosted a tobacco show for several years before incorporating the rest of the Northwest Arkansas region since Ash and Ember is the only pipe shop in Northwest Arkansas.

Vendors from across the nation gathered to sell various pipes, tobacco and other miscellaneous items.

