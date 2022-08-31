Sign in
Fourth annual NWA Pipe and Tobacco Show Held

by Marc Hayot | August 31, 2022 at 11:23 a.m.
Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs residents and visitors gathered on Saturday at Ash and Ember for the NWA Pipe and Tobacco Show. Jim Gibbens, the owner of Ash and Ember hosted multiple tobacco shows over the years but as the only pipe shop in Northwest Arkansas decided to incorporate the rest of the region for the show.

Ash and Ember hosted the fourth annual NWA Pipe and Tobacco Show on Saturday, Aug. 27, on the property shared by Ash and Ember and Creekside Taproom.

Jim Gibbens, the owner of Ash and Ember, said he has hosted a tobacco show for several years before incorporating the rest of the Northwest Arkansas region since Ash and Ember is the only pipe shop in Northwest Arkansas.

Vendors from across the nation gathered to sell various pipes, tobacco and other miscellaneous items.

photo Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader A group of gentlemen sit outside of Creekside Taproom during the NWA Pipe and Tobacco Show on Saturday.
photo Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Jessica Aldridge of L elephant Rose displays her merchandise at the NWA Pipe and Tobacco Show on Saturday at Ash and Ember. Aldridge is from Siloam Springs and routinely sells her merchandise at the Farmer's Market.
photo Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Scott Vaughn (left), and Robert Vaughn the owners of 2 Grumpy Old Vets Pipes and Crap pose for a photo at the NWA Pipe and Tobacco Show on Saturday. The Eastern Arkansas pipe dealers made the trek to Siloam Springs for the show at Ash and Ember.
photo Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Mitch Reagan, an apprentice pipe maker rings up a purchase for a customer at the NWA Pipe and Tobacco Show.
photo Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Sirena Osborne mans the Missouri Meerschaum booth at the annual NWA Pipe and Tobacco Show on Saturday.
photo Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Pipe maker C. Kent Joyce (left), speaks with Yosef Zehnder during the annual NWA Pipe and Tobacco Show on Saturday. Joyce has been making pipes by hand for nine years, he said.
photo Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Signa Gibbens (left), and Jodi Thompson pose for a photo at the NWA Pipe and Tobacco Show on Saturday. Signa Gibbens is Joe Gibbens' wife and enjoys smoking cigars.
photo Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader Kevin Roberts (left, with straw hat), talks to a customer as his wife Ashley Steele-Roberts and Jeremy Jenkins look on at the 4th annual Pipe and Tobacco Show on Saturday at Ash and Ember.

