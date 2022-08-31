Golden Eagles go 3-1 at Columbia (Mo.) tournament

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Led by another pair of strong performances from junior Savanna Riney, the John Brown University volleyball team closed out its showing at the Columbia (Mo.) Hampton Inn Classic with a pair of wins, including an impressive 3-1 upset of host Columbia (Mo.) on Saturday, Aug. 27.

After dropping a close first set, the Golden Eagles (3-1) rattled off three consecutive wins (23-25, 25-23, 25-19, 27-25) to complete its second ranked upset of the weekend behind a 21-kill performance from Riney. John Brown also dispatched Tabor (Kan.) earlier in the day in the same fashion -- dropping the first set followed by three victories -- by scores of 26-28, 25-21, 25-15, 25-18.

Three wins in four matches concluded a very impressive opening weekend for JBU, in no short part due to the pair of 20-kill performances from Riney. After setting a career high with 22 kills against No. 25 Ottawa (Kan.) the day before, Riney paced all hitters with 21 terminations on 50 attempts (.340), but also completed a fourth double-double by adding 10 digs -- and five blocks -- to the defensive effort.

Senior Ellie Lampton and junior Micah Fouts added 11 and 10 kills, respectively, as the Golden Eagles bounced back after hitting just .143 in the first set to finish the fourth match in two days with a .233 effort (55-18-159), and limiting the hosts to just .189 (58-28-159).

JBU posted 10 team blocks, including solo rejects from Riney, junior Delaney Barnes, sophomore Callie Mullins and sophomore Lilly Ruston. On the back line, senior Jillian Blackman notched 21 digs, pacing three Golden Eagles that earned double-digit scoops. Sophomore Julie Milligan added 12.

Seniors Lauren Cloud and Morgan Fincham nearly equally kept the John Brown offense in rhythm as the duo passed out 25 and 24 assists, respectively.

Earlier in the day, John Brown dispatched Tabor on the heels of four double-digit kill performances from Riney (13), Fouts (12) and Lampton (10). Sophomore Taylor Golmen also contributed an incredibly efficient performance – hitting .462 to finish with 13 kills on 26 swings. Lampton also boasted a .588 mark (11-1-17) as the Golden Eagles hit .331 (66-17-148) in the morning matchup.

JBU enjoyed a season-best 10 aces from the service line, paced by three from Riney. Fincham, Cloud and junior Brittney Ware each contributed two apiece.

Now John Brown will quickly turn to Sooner Athletic action, beginning with a two-match road trip that starts with a 6 p.m. contest at Oklahoma City on Wednesday, Aug. 31. The match will air live – for a fee – on the SAC Sports Network.

JBU splits first day at 'Classic

Junior Savanna Riney had the match of her career so far, launching the John Brown University volleyball team to a five-set victory over No. 25 Ottawa (Kan.) by smacking a career-high 22 kills and finished her first double-double of the season with a career-best 25 digs as the Golden Eagles ousted the Braves (22-25, 25-16, 21-25, 25-22, 15-10) on the first day of the Hampton Inn Classic.

Later in the day, the Golden Eagles (1-1) played to another five-set contest, this time falling to Evangel (23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 21-25, 15-12). Riney, junior Delaney Barnes and sophomore Taylor Golmen each contributed 12 terminations, but the Valor (2-3) offense was too much, hitting .310 (69-21-155) on the night, and used a 3-0 run with the match tied at 10 apiece in the fifth set to deny JBU a 2-0 opening day of the 2022 season.

Golmen hit an incredible .600 (12-0-20) against Evangel, and added a pair of aces and four blocks. Junior Micah Fouts also hit .500 (8-0-16) and added a trio of rejections in the loss.

Against Ottawa, Riney posted 22 kills on 50 attempts (.360), while Barnes contributed 14 terminations and five block assists. Senior Ellie Lampton joined the double-digit kill club with 10 kills and a pair of aces in the victory.

Overall against the Braves, John Brown hit .188 (66-29-197), with the offense running from 32 assists via senior Lauren Cloud and 19 helpers from senior Morgan Fincham. Cloud also posted a double-double with 18 digs, while senior Jillian Blackman boasted a match-high 35 scoops.

Golmen, Lampton and Barnes each posted kills as the Golden Eagles started the fifth set versus Ottawa on a 10-1 romp, its only blemish a serving error. Up 13-4, the Braves rallied on a 5-0 run to pull within four, 13-9, but kills 21 and 22 from Riney on the afternoon ended the contest before Ottawa could complete a comeback bid.