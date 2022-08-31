Herald-Leader obituaries for Aug. 31, 2022

Goldie Irene Bailey

Goldie Irene (Robbins) Bailey, 86, passed away August 22, 2022 at Mercy Hospital Cassville. She was born October 28, 1935 to Alva and Esther (Miller) Robbins in Boone IA.

She spent many years as a cook in several nursing facilities.

She is survived by three sons, Bruce Gardner, Steven Gardner, and Gregory Gardner; three daughters, Deborah Rowe, Teresa Webster and Eva Roberts; a sister Lillie Howard; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alva and Esther (Miller) Robbins; her husband, William "Bill" Bailey; a son, Charles Gardner; a stepson, Billy Bailey; a brother, Alva John Robbins and two sisters, Mina Holcomb and Avalyn Burrus Jones.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 27, at 2:00 pm in the Free Methodist Church Mt. Vernon with the Rev. Cliff Henry officiating. Visitation will be from noon until time of service. Burial will follow in Goss Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Birch Funeral Home, Ash Grove.

Elizabeth Lee Blair, age 86, of Siloam Springs, passed away August 21, 2022.

Lee was born December 14, 1935, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to parents Boyce White and Louise Chapman White.

She was united in marriage to Donald Blair and they enjoyed over 56 years together.

Lee enjoyed working with stained glass, cooking, volunteer work and reading. She was also instrumental in starting Grace Episcopal Church and played an integral part in keeping it going.

Lee was also known for her fun personality and caring way she helped others.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, in 2020 as well as her parents.

Lee is survived by her children, Charles Gary Blair and daughter-in-law, Loyce Blair of Little Rock, AR; John William Blair and daughter-in-law, Rebecca Blair of Siloam Springs, AR; and Elizabeth Louise Blair-Finn "Betsy" and son-in-law, Terry Finn of Siloam Springs, AR; as well as grandchildren Natasha Gibson, Nathaniel Blair, Samantha Blair and Alexis Blair.

Inurnment will be at the Grace Episcopal Church Columbarium.

Rheta Mae Keck, 92, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Aug. 21, 2022, in Bentonville, Ark.

She was born July 29, 1930, in Newton County, Ark., to Virgil Martin and Margie Belle Cowan Martin.

She grew up in Deer, Ark., and graduated from Deer High School. She attended Arkansas Tech University and graduated with a teaching degree. She taught first through eighth grade in Pettigrew, Ark., and Lincoln.

She and her late husband, Orin Keck, owned and operated Keck's Custom Meat Processing in Siloam Springs for many years. She liked to take care of others and enjoyed gardening and cooking. She was a member of Weddington Missionary Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons, Randy Keck of Siloam Springs and Brad Keck and wife Kathy of Fairfield, Ohio; daughter Boneta Hollis and husband Gary of Siloam Springs; eight grandchildren; one brother, Nick Martin of Newton County, Ark.; two sisters, Modine Ramsey of Russellville, Ark.; and Bernadine Casey of Sand Springs, Okla.

A funeral service was held Saturday at Weddington Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Doug Brown officiating. Burial followed in Weddington Cemetery.

An online guestbook is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Dale Lee Walker, Sr., 77, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died Aug. 20, 2022.

He was born Dec. 6, 1944, in Prairie Grove, Ark., to Dell and Anna Walker.

He was an Air Force veteran.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Richard, Carl, Joe and Robert Walker, and sisters Wilma Watkins and Linda Dorsey.

He is survived by his spouse, Kathy Walker (Radtke) of the home, and sister Helen Potter of Rochester Hills, Mich.; children, Teri (Jesse) Monreal of Gentry; Dale Lee Walker, Jr. of Coos Bay, Ore., Robert London and Tracey (Steve) DeBord, both of Siloam Springs; eight grandchildren, one great-grandchild and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Weddington Baptist Church.

An online guest book is available at www.westfieldchapel.com.

