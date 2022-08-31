High expecations for SSHS boys cross country

Coming off a fourth place finish at the Class 5A state meet in 2021, the Siloam Springs boys cross country team has its sights set much higher in 2022.

Siloam Springs was recently ranked No. 1 in Class 5A by a poll on ar.milesplit.com, the web site which chronicles all of the state's high school races.

The poll is based on last season's times, and that's where the Panthers stack up in the field, according to coach Sharon Jones.

"I am fully expecting our boys to be there," Jones said. "If we don't win it, we'll be there in the mix."

The 2022 cross country schedule begins this weekend for the Panthers and Lady Panthers with an incentive meet -- the Memphis Twilight. The first full-team meet will be Saturday, Sept. 10, with the Elkins Invitational, followed by the Panthers' home meet, the Panther Cross County Classic on Sept. 17.

A busy schedule follows on into October and November, and Jones is confident in the boys' team to compete for a 5A-West Conference championship and state championship.

"Our boys are strong, confident and they've put the work in," she said. "We have the depth. There's no reason we should not be competing for a conference and state title."

Senior Wilson Cunningham has been leading the Panthers in the preseason, Jones said.

"He's always been one of our top guys," Jones said. "The Colorado trip was good for him. He learned a little bit about himself. He came back and has taken charge."

Sophomore Tommy Seitz has had a productive summer and could be another runner at the top of the Panthers' lineup.

"He's worked harder this year than anybody," Jones said. "I've never seen him run so well."

Senior Levi Fox and junior Nathan Hawbaker also have looked good.

"They're a strong four that runs together," Jones said of Cunningham, Seitz, Fox and Hawbaker.

Jones said senior Billy Samoff is at the No. 5 position and is right up there among the leaders.

Freshman Chance Cunningham will begin the season with the ninth-grade team and will move up to the varsity later this season.

"Chance is going to figure things at the end of this season," Jones said. "In time trials this summer, we wondered if he's faster than any kid we've ever had at the junior high level."

Senior Anthony Cruz and juniors Jared Brewer and Caleb Wallace have all made huge strides since track season, Jones said.

"Jared Brewer is finally realizing his own potential," Jones said. "He's finally realizing he can compete with those other guys."

Junior Noah Granderson missed all summer but came back and qualified for the incentive meet, Jones said.

"He's always going to help us," she said. "We wished we could have had him a little more this summer."

Senior Riley Harrison could make the Panthers' top seven as could sophomore Sterling Maples.

Girls

The Lady Panthers finished 10th at state last year but should improve this season.

"Our girls are going to be stronger than we were last year," Jones said. "We have a strong five to seven runners."

Freshman Vanessa Frias looks to be at the top of the Lady Panthers' races by the end of the season, but she will start the season with the freshman team.

"We have not moved her up yet, but when we do she'll have a shot at top five or top 10 at state," Jones said. "We like them to have success at the junior high level. She's got a strong rivalry going with a freshman from (Springdale) Central."

Jones said Frias will get to show what she can do in 5K races at the Chile Pepper and Springdale meet before moving up to the varsity.

Jones said freshman Hannah Bergthold also will get a look at running varsity.

Junior Claire Jagger is "running great and faster than she was last year," Jones said.

Juniors Avery Carter and Faith Harris have been running strong and both have made big improvements from last year, the coach said.

The same could be said for sophomore Haylee Fox, Jones said.

Jones said she likes what sophomore Payton Lesso is doing.

"She's really working hard," Jones. "She's improved a lot this summer."

Anna Floyd is the team's only senior, and she's coming back from a stress fracture.

"She's built up a lot of miles and is starting to push in practice," Jones said. "We're happy for her."

Sophomore Gracie Floyd, Anna's sister, could potentially help as well, her coach said.

"She likes to work hard," Jones said.

Sophomore Estella Gonzalez is another that is making strides in the preseason workouts. Gonzalez was a top runner last season as a freshman, who didn't run track in the spring.

"Slowly but surely she's working her way back," Jones said. "I do foresee her helping."

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Claire Jagger runs during the 2021 Panther Cross County Classic.

