IRWP contract sparks discussion on kayak park

A vote on a landowner agreement with the Illinois River Watershed Project (IRWP) led to a discussion on the condition of the Siloam Springs Kayak Park during the city board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The landowner agreement is for a project for streambank restoration of a section of the kayak park, according to a staff report prepared by Don Clark, community development director on July 12. The landowner agreement was unanimously approved by the city directors at the meeting.

IRWP's report

According to IRWP's report, heavy foot traffic has led to the complete loss of ground-level throughout this area, meaning that there is nothing to hold the soil together around the large tree roots.

Subsequent floods have eroded away much of the soil along the degraded streambanks, leaving most of the trees in the riparian area with damaged and exposed root systems, the report states.

If trees begin to fail, the voids left by the root balls are nick points for future erosion which may cause a domino effect, the report states. If the trees go, the park will become a much hotter and less pleasant place, the report states.

Additionally, the absence of trees will mean that the city may have to construct significantly more expensive stone repavements to protect park infrastructure, the report states.

Protecting the trees is the key to preserving the character of the park and delaying more expensive solutions, the report states.

IRWP's proposition is to contract with the Watershed Conservation Resource Center (WCRC) to develop a riparian restoration plan for two areas in the park, the report states.

Implementation of the plan will require field engineering, construction, utilizing small heavy equipment to construct flood plain features and install erosion control materials, plant native vegetation in the form of pots, bare roots and cuttings, distribution of seed, fertilization and irrigation, the report states.

In order for the restoration to be successful it is necessary to prohibit public use at the restored area, the report states. Since the proposed restoration area is within the bankfull channel, large flood events can damage construction resulting in the need for repairs, the report states.

IRWP recommends that the city of Siloam Springs construct a fence around the restoration area concurrently with other fence construction elsewhere in the kayak park, the report states.

Board reaction

Director Brad Burns jokingly said he will continue on his "nature-loving enthusiasm." Burns said he read through the study and called the kayak park a great asset not only for the public but also for the fire department, which uses the park as a training facility for water rescues.

Burns also said people come to the banks, which are shaded, and bring barbecues, which has turned the banks of the river into a picnic area. He added that even after the proposed restoration project is complete, the city will still have to control access to the area because there can't be a lot of foot traffic to allow for things to grow.

"Even after we make this investment there's things that I believe we need to do as a city," Burns said.

He recommended moving the picnic tables and dumpsters to the flat field to the west of the river and charging $1 per car for parking. Burns also said when WOKA Whitewater Park opens they plan to charge $10 per car as well as other things to create revenue.

Burns did not elaborate as to what those ways to create revenue were.

Director David Allen said he supported what Burns said. Allen said he was the mayor who signed the kayak park into being and that it is not even 10 years old.

"If you don't do something now it won't last another 10 years," Allen said.

Director Marla Sappington said she was worried that the city is throwing too much money towards the kayak park.

"It is a great resource," Sappington said. "Families love it, but I just want to say that it's very important that we look at this and it may be more in depth than what we've done right now to preserve, but we're going in the right direction."

Director Carol Smiley asked Clark if he could shed some light on any of the comments made and provide some information. She also asked if the city owned the land to the north of the kayak park.

Clark agreed that the kayak park is being loved to death and the city is looking at ways to mitigate that. For most of the year, the kayak park acts as a kayak park, but for 120 days it's a popular swimming hole and the city has to find a way to best manage that and protect the property, Clark said.

"It's really 120 days where it's overwhelmed," Clark said. "So we started this conversation a little bit over a year ago of what does that look like, worked with IRWP, some experts, on how do we keep from losing the bank and like you said let it fall in on itself."

Clark said there are a number of different things that the city can do and has heard a lot of ideas and also that the city is not dealing with the same clientele at the kayak park during those 120 days.

The city put out a dumpster because it has been taking staff six hours on average to haul out all of the trash from the weekend, Clark said.

City administrator Phillip Patterson is aware of this and the city is still continuing those conversations with IRWP and the Walton Family Foundation to get the park to where it needs to be, Clark said.

The directors then voted to approve the contract.