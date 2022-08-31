JBU professor presents “50 Years of Retrospective” at Windgate Art Gallery

Peter Pohle, John Brown University professor of visual arts, opens a new exhibit, "50 Years Retrospective" at the John Brown University Windgate Art Gallery with an opening reception and gallery talk on Thursday, Sept. 1. The reception is from 6-7:30 p.m., and Pohle will speak at 6:30 p.m.

Pohle is a native of Berlin, Germany, who has lived in the United States since 1987. He has worked as a photo retoucher, freelance illustrator, fine artist, 3D artist and educator for 50 years.

"50 Years Retrospective" features the highlights of that illustrious career, featuring an incredible variety of mediums, projects and directions that Pohle has explored over the years.

The gallery will feature pieces such as "The Departure," a 28 x 36 3D art piece printed on high-quality enhanced matte paper, and "Ice on the River," a 28 x 36 oil painting.

The public is invited to join to celebrate an artist and educator who has devoted his life to creating and sharing his creative gifts with others through teaching.

The exhibit will run through Oct. 23. The Windgate Gallery is located in the Windgate Visual Arts West building on the JBU campus in Siloam Springs.