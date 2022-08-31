John Brown University set to reopen Kresge Dining Hall to public

John Brown University has announced the reopening of Kresge Dining Hall to the public for the first time since March 2020.

Kresge is JBU's all-you-care-to-eat dining venue, offering diverse menu options that anyone from the most adventurous to the more selective eaters can enjoy without having the same thing twice in one week.

The dining hall will be open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, with special pricing available for those 65.

Food stations include a deli, salad bar, fresh grill, homestyle, taqueria, pizza, an allergen-free zone and starting in September, a sushi bar.