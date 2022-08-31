Kansas, Oaks, Watts victorious in first games

The Kansas (Okla.) Comets opened up the 2022 season Friday, Aug. 26, with a 52-0 victory at Hulbert, Okla.

"I was really pleased with it being our first game," said Kansas coach Warren Kirk. "I thought our kids' effort and execution was good for the most part. We played hard, tackled well and executed on offense. We were able to get everyone in the game and on film."

Sophomore quarterback Seneca Steele completed 11 of 15 passes for more than 175 yards and two touchdowns while also rushing for another touchdown.

Paul New had more than 200 yards of total offense and scored two touchdowns, while Elias Warren caught two touchdowns.

Max Noe had a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Kansas (1-0) is back in action on Thursday when the Comets welcome Delaware County rival Colcord to Dee Neel Stadium. Colcord has won the last eight games in the series.

Oaks 46, Gans 0

Oaks finished off a shutout victory at Gans on Friday, Aug. 26, just two minutes into the third quarter.

The Warriors' defense only gave up one first down with Malakye Hawley and Jakeb Walker recording interceptions.

The Warriors' offense scored on six of seven possessions.

Trey Taylor, Conner Cottrell, Caden Balderas, Ethan Parsley and Alex Harlin all scored touchdowns for Oaks.

"Ran the ball extremely well," said coach David Perkins. "Total team effort. The offensive line made great strides over the last week since the scrimmage."

Oaks returns to action Sept. 9 at Porum.

Watts 46, Sasakawa 0

Watts opened up its season last Friday, Aug. 26, with a shutout victory at Sasakawa.

The Engineers are in action at home on Friday, Sept. 2, against Maud.