LETTER: The Mar-A-Lago repository

The Mar-A-Lago repository

"18 U.S. Code § 793 - Gathering, transmitting or losing defense information - (f) Whoever, being entrusted with or having lawful possession or control of any document, writing, code book..., or information, relating to the national defense, (1) through gross negligence permits the same to be removed from its proper place of custody...., or (2) having knowledge that the same has been illegally removed from its proper place of custody..., and fails to make prompt report of such loss, theft, abstraction, or destruction to his superior officer -- ... Shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than ten years, or both."

On Jan. 20, 2021, Donald Trump was no longer a member of the U.S. Government. He became an ordinary citizen, who had no security clearance. He was illegally in possession of the most vital secrets of our national defense and refused to return all the documents on two prior occasions. He and/or his lawyers lied, in writing, about having no more documents after returning the second batch in response to a subpoena.

The unredacted portion of the affidavit states that multiple witnesses within the Trump circle informed the FBI there were still more highly classified documents kept at Mar-A-Lago. They also stated that some of these documents were stored in the hallway going to the public pool, some in Trump's office, some in the "Pine Room," and some in a storage room, necessitating a search warrant.

Documents recovered from Trump's Mar-A-Lago Home Search

• 67 marked "confidential"

• 92 marked "secret"

• 25 marked "top secret"

Some documents were about CIA methods and human intelligence sources. Other documents were related to extremely sensitive NSA surveillance programs. Many of these documents include multiple pages of detailed information.

The U.S. Intelligence Community is currently doing a damage assessment.

The news that these top-secret documents containing the names of U.S. covert human resources were kept unsecured in a public environment and vulnerable to foreign spies for 18 months (about 1 and a half years) is known around the world.

These human resources now live in fear of being exposed and executed. The ability of U.S. intelligence agencies to recruit human assets and collect vital information has been severely restricted, whether or not any of the documents have fallen into the hands of foreign agents.

Hooray! Trump is Making America Great Again, for the Russians, Chinese, Saudis, et al.

Oren Piper

Siloam Springs