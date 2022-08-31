Ninth-grade volleyball defeats Gravette

The Siloam Springs ninth grade volleyball team improved to 2-0 on Thursday, Aug. 25, with a 2-0 sweep of Gravette.

The Lady Panthers won the first game 25-20 before winning the second game 25-15.

The ninth grade teams were scheduled to host Springdale Lakeside on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Results were not available at presstime.

The Lady Panthers are back in action on Thursday at Carthage, Mo.

Eighth-grade

The Siloam Springs eighth-grade volleyball team defeated Van Buren Butterfield 25-16, 25-22 on Monday inside the Panther Activity Center.

The eighth graders picked up a win Thursday, Aug. 25, against Pea Ridge inside the Panther Den. The Lady Panthers won 25-13, 25-11.

The eighth graders are back in action Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Pea Ridge.

Seventh-grade

The seventh-grade Lady Panthers 'A' team dropped a 2-1 loss to Van Buren Butterfield on Monday, Aug. 29. Siloam Springs won the first game 25-23 and then dropped the next two, 26-24 and 16-14.

The seventh grade volleyball teams picked up wins Thursday, Aug. 25, against Pea Ridge inside the Panther Den.

The "A" team won 25-13, 25-12, while the "B" team won 19-25, 25-16, 15-8.

The seventh grade teams are back in action Wednesday, Sept. 7 at Pea Ridge.