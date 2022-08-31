ON TAP
Wednesday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
JBU men at Southwestern (Kan.)7 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
JBU at Oklahoma City6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Van Buren, Bentonville at Siloam Springs3:30 p.m.
Thursday's games
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
JBU at Rogers State (Okla.) Invit.8:30 a.m.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Colcord at Kansas7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Siloam Springs at Van BurenTBA
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Carthage (Mo.)6:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs 9th at Carthage (Mo.)4:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Siloam Springs 7th at Alma5:30 p.m.
Siloam Springs 9th at Alma7 p.m.
Friday's games
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Alma at Siloam Springs7 p.m.
Maud at Watts7 p.m.
Saturday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
Missouri Valley at JBU women1 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Siloam Springs at Memphis Twilight8 p.m.
Tuesday's games
COLLEGE SOCCER
Lyon at JBU men3 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Langston at JBU7 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Siloam Springs at BentonvilleTBA
HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS
Van Buren at Siloam Springs4 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Siloam Springs at Mountain Home6:30 p.m.
JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL
Farmington at Siloam Springs 8th4:30 p.m.
