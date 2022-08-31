ON TAP

Wednesday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

JBU men at Southwestern (Kan.)7 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

JBU at Oklahoma City6 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Van Buren, Bentonville at Siloam Springs3:30 p.m.

Thursday's games

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

JBU at Rogers State (Okla.) Invit.8:30 a.m.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Colcord at Kansas7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Siloam Springs at Van BurenTBA

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Carthage (Mo.)6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs 9th at Carthage (Mo.)4:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Siloam Springs 7th at Alma5:30 p.m.

Siloam Springs 9th at Alma7 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Alma at Siloam Springs7 p.m.

Maud at Watts7 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Missouri Valley at JBU women1 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Siloam Springs at Memphis Twilight8 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Lyon at JBU men3 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Langston at JBU7 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL GOLF

Siloam Springs at BentonvilleTBA

HIGH SCHOOL TENNIS

Van Buren at Siloam Springs4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Siloam Springs at Mountain Home6:30 p.m.

JUNIOR HIGH FOOTBALL

Farmington at Siloam Springs 8th4:30 p.m.

