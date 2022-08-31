Pageant set to be held Sept. 17

COLCORD, Okla. -- The third annual Miss Colcord Scholarship Pageant will be held at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Colcord Community Center.

The Miss Colcord Scholarship Pageant is a pageant which offers ladies from Colcord scholarships to three area colleges: Northeastern A&M University, in Miami, Okla.; Northeastern State University, in Tahlequah, Okla.; and Rogers State University, in Claremore, Okla., according to Barbara Gray, one of the hosts for the pageant.

This year the pageant will award $4,500 in university scholarships and also giving away $1,000 between the queen and runners up, Gray said.

The pageant is open to ladies in Colcord and Mosley area, Gray said. There will be three age categories this year: Miss, for Grades 10, 11, and 12; Teen Miss for Grades 6-7 and Young Miss for Grades 8-9, Gray said. The deadline to enter the pageant is Friday, Sept. 2, Gray said.

Admission will be $6 for adults, $3 for students and free for ages three and under and doors will open at 6:30, Gray said.

Gray said she expects to have around 15 contestants this year. The theme for this year's pageant is Mardi Gras and there will also be a Mardi Gras store and photo booth, Gray said.

Competition categories will be Casual Wear, Evening Wear, Interview and Stage Questions, Gray said. There will also be a Miss Congeniality award, Miss Crowd Pleaser award and Miss Photogenic award, Gray said.

Gray also said she has reached out to other colleges and universities to offer scholarships, but so far has not received positive responses.

The University of Arkansas and Oklahoma State University declined to participate and Gray is still waiting for responses from John Brown University, the University of Central Oklahoma and the University of Oklahoma, she said.

Winners who are graduating this year can hold their scholarships until they graduate, Gray said.

"Come out and support the girls and have a great Mardi Gras time," Gray said.