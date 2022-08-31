Panthers’ comeback bid falls short

ROGERS -- Siloam Springs' young football team put itself in a 16-0 hole in its season-opener Friday, Aug. 26, with typical young-team mistakes in all three phases of the game -- offense, defense and special teams.

But for most of the last three quarters, the youthful Panthers settled in and battled Rogers Heritage, only to fall short in the end with a 16-14 loss at David Gates Stadium.

"We had a ton of young guys playing," said Siloam Springs coach Brandon Craig. "I don't know how many raised their hand right there (in the postgame huddle) when I asked how many it was their first game, but we had a lot of guys go out tonight and play their first high school football game. So what they've got to do (this) week is build off it, learn from it, practice harder and know what's coming (this) Friday night, a good Alma football team."

Heritage, meanwhile, came up a winner in the debut for first-year coach Eric Munoz. The War Eagles, who went 0-10 in 2021, snapped a 19-game losing streak and won their first game since beating Springfield (Mo.) Central 55-12 on Sept. 4, 2020.

"I'm excited for them to get to feel what it tastes like to get a win," Munoz said. "They've been wanting it so bad and working so hard for it. To see tears in some of these guys' eyes means a lot to me. It's just one game. I told them, enjoy it tonight, and we've got to wake up tomorrow, we've got to move on and get ready for the next one."

Heritage won the coin toss and elected to receive the ball. The War Eagles then wasted little time in taking a 7-0 lead when Amere Dingle broke loose for a 34-yard touchdown run with 9:02 remaining in the first quarter.

"When we don't make plays in space, that's where we get hurt," Craig said. "Tonight we missed a few plays in space."

Siloam Springs' first offensive possession had two negative plays to start, including a fumble for a loss of seven yards, leading to a punt attempt out of the end zone.

The snap was poor and sophomore punter Carlos Sandoval threw the ball out of the end zone for a safety, rather than risk a block, which could have left to a Heritage touchdown.

Trailing 9-0, the Panthers didn't allow another offensive touchdown, but Heritage did pick up another score on special teams when Tillman McNair returned a punt 90 yards for a score with 11:30 left in the first half, giving Heritage a 16-0 lead.

"It's senior leadership," Munoz said. "Tillman's been a heck of a player for us. Great leader, the example of what you want in a leader. We've got a lot of seniors that have been doing that. We've got a lot of seniors on this team and they've bought in to what we're doing. and they believe in our standard and that's what they're working for."

Needing an answer, Siloam Springs came up with one on the following offensive drive.

Jed Derwin burst through for a 13-yard run and Jackson Still hit Nick Driscoll for a 10-yard gain as the Panthers moved to the 44-yard line.

Derwin ran for six yards to midfield, and Still showed off his athleticism for a 21-yard gain into War Eagles territory.

Derwin had runs of 10 and 18 yards down to the 3-yard line, and Still ran in from there for Siloam Springs' first score of the season. Still also ran in the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 16-8.

Siloam Springs looked to be on the move again later in the half after Jonathon Graves hauled in a 42-yard pass to cross midfield.

The Panthers drove to the 15-yard line, but Still was intercepted by Terrail Myers with less than a minute remaining before halftime.

Siloam Springs cut the Heritage lead to 16-14 with a 97-yard drive in the second half that took up 16 plays.

Still had completions to Noah Shipp and Gio Flores on the drive, and he also had a run for 23 yards, while Derwin ran for 11. Still hit Graves for 22 yards down to the 12, and his pass to Shipp put the Panthers on the 1-yard line. Two plays later, Still ran in from two yards out to bring the Panthers within 16-14. Heritage stuff the two-point conversion try to maintain the lead.

Siloam Springs' defense got a stop on the War Eagles' next possession and got the ball back with 4:01 remaining.

However, Still was intercepted for the second time in the second half by Alex Saelzler.

The War Eagles then converted a fourth-and-13 with a 26-yard pass from Carter Hensley to McNair to the 3-yard line. Without any timeouts left for Siloam Springs, the War Eagles were able to run out the clock.

"Tough, hard-fought game," Munoz said. "Hat's off to Siloam Springs. They're a heck of a ballclub. Hat's off to our kids, too. They kept fighting, and when things weren't going their way they kept fighting."

Siloam Springs wound up outgaining Heritage offensively 318-250.

The Panthers rushed 41 times for 173 yards, led by Still's 109 yards on 17 carries. Derwin finished with 16 carries for 73 yards.

"Our only returning starting offensive lineman (Saul Urena) was out tonight, and our other offensive linemen stepped up dramatically," Craig said. "We were able to run the football down their throat. I was really proud of that. I was really proud of how we controlled the line of scrimmage."

Still completed 12 of 24 passes for 145 yards with three interceptions.

"It's a process," Craig said of his sophomore quarterback's development. "He's a young guy. It's going to be a learning experience for him."

Graves caught four passes for 74 yards, while Driscoll had three catches for 31 yards.

Dingle led Heritage in rushing with 110 yards on 25 carries. Hensley completed 10 of 21 passes for 145 yards, while McNair had five catches for 117 yards.

The Panthers did force one Heritage turnover with Caleb Noel recovering a fumble.

Stone Stephens led the Panthers with eight tackles, while Derwin had 7.5 tackles and Mikey McKinley 6.5 tackles.

Siloam Springs now turns its attention to this week's home opener against Alma.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Panther Stadium and is the first meeting between the two schools since 2015.

The Airedales (1-0) rallied from a 7-6 halftime deficit and defeated Van Buren 27-7 to end a four-game losing streak against the Pointers.

The Airedales are led by quarterback Joe Trusty, who rushed for 61 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Trusty also completed 10 of 19 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. Alma running back Carlos Gonzalez had 13 carries for 105 yards, while wide receiver Drake Stogsdill had seven passes for 122 yards and a TD.