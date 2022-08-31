SSHS golfers finish second in home match

The Siloam Springs golf teams hosted Springdale High and Springdale Har-Ber in a tri-match on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at The Course at Sager's Crossing.

Har-Ber won the boys match with a team score of 164, while Siloam Springs was second at 188 and Springdale High third at 193.

Har-Ber's Hunter Priest led all golfers with a nine-hole round of 39, while Wildcat teammates Kail Scheiderer shot 41 and Casey Elliott shot 41, Cy Spencer 43, Carson Jordan 50, Colby Pianalto 50, Sam Myers 51 and Luke Kilcrease 56.

A.J. Moore led Siloam Springs with a 40, while Nate Vachon shot 46, Cam Blackfox 50, Will Van Asche 52 and Landon Pool 53.

Sam Owens led Springdale with a 44, Cooper Harvey 45, Will Ashmore 51, Rylee Hunt and Bryson Scott each with 52.

In junior varsity action for Siloam Springs, Jackson Doornbos shot 56, Jaxson Devoe 60, Corbin Crook 65 and Jack Birr 65.

Har-Ber's girls shot a 207 to win the girls match.

Allison Williams shot 45 to lead Har-Ber, while Alexa Burkett carded a 46, Kinley Couch and Lydia Parsley each with 58 and Lindsey Crowder 65.

Siloam Springs shot a team score of 237. Jasmin Labitad led the Lady Panthers with a 58, while Brooke Ross shot 59, Baylee Morris and Reese Sutulovich each with 60 and Mackenzie Sontag 65.

Springdale High's Aubrey Justice played as an individual and shot 48.

Siloam Springs' golfers are scheduled to return to action Wednesday against Van Buren and Bentonville.

Graham Thomas/Herald-Leader Siloam Springs sophomore Reese Sutulovich putts on hole No. 8 in a nine-hole match against Springdale High and Springdale Har-Ber on Wednesday, Aug. 24, at The Course at Sager's Crossing.

