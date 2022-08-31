SSHS tennis teams split with Russellville

The Siloam Springs tennis teams hosted Russellville on Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Panthers' and Lady Panthers' first home match of the season.

Both the boys and girls teams split the matches 2-2.

"Overall we played really well," said SSHS coach Clay Taylor. "Our players are taking instruction given in practice and really applying it to their matches."

In boys, Siloam Springs Bryan Tran defeated Garren Skartvedt 8-3 at No. 1 singles. Jadon Gill of Siloam Springs lost 8-2 to Russellville's Landon Meimerstorf at No. 2 singles.

In boys doubles, the Panthers' team of Ezekiel Becan and Gill defeated Brooks Burk and Meimerstorf 8-4.

The Siloam Springs team of Eliot Posey and Brayden Ratliff lost to Asa Aylor and Zane Russell 8-0.

In other boys matches, Brayden Bold and Ezekiel Becan won singles matches, while Ratliff and Posey lost singles matches.

In girls, Siloam Springs swept the singles matches as Ohla Los defeated Meredith Hale 8-0 at No. 1 singles, while Lauren Naustvik defeated Anika Walchschauser 8-2.

The Siloam Springs No. 1 doubles team of Ava Anglin and Maribel Riley were defeated 8-2 by Dru Robinson and Liza Parker.

The No. 2 doubles team of Cindy Chavez-Vasquez and Korbyn Briggs was defeated by Walchshauser and Joy Skaggs 9-7.

In other doubles action, the team of Kamryn Hernandez and Ava Howie picked up an 8-5 win.

Siloam Springs vs. Greenbrier

Siloam Springs was scheduled to play a tri-match with Greenbrier and Harrison on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Arkansas Tech in Russellville.

The match was underway when inclement weather postponed the match. Coach Clay Taylor said the tennis teams will try and reschedule with Greenbrier and Harrison.

Before the rainout, Siloam Springs No. 1 boys singles Bryan Tran and Greenbrier's Cooper Myatt were in a 2-2 tie.

SSHS No. 2 boys singles Brayden Bold was trailing Tayler Crum 1-0.

At No. 1 boys doubles, Siloam Springs team of Ezekiel Becan and Jadon Gill defeated Greenbrier's team of Jeb Mathis and Kenton Olive 8-0.

The No. 2 boys doubles team of Eliot Posey and Brayden Ratliff lost to Greenbrier's Gannon Campbell and Hudson Hall 8-5.

In girls singles, the No. 1 girls doubles' match between Siloam Springs' Olha Los and Greenbrier's Ashlynn Newton had not started.

Lauren Naustvik of Siloam Springs held a 1-0 on Greenbrier's Samantha Brookman at No. 2 singles before the delay.

In girls doubles, the No. 1 girls team of Ava Anglin and Maribel Riley beat Lilyann Barnes and Avery McCuan.

The SSHS No. 2 doubles team of Cindy Chavez-Vasquez and Korbyn Briggs defeated Marlee Ryder and Lexi Millikan 8-2.

Up next

The tennis team's match against Springdale on Monday was rained out.

Siloam Springs was scheduled to host Mountain Home on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Results were unavailable at presstime. The Panthers and Lady Panthers are back in action Tuesday, Sept. 6 at home against Van Buren.